Read full article on original website
Related
937theeagle.com
Red Raider Football falls on the road to #16 NC State
Texas Tech starts very slow in the first half. Only scoring one touchdown at the end of the 2nd quarter. Texas Tech defense stands tall for most of the first half, only allowing 3 field goals and on touchdown. Both field goals the NC State offense were in Red Raider territory. Donovan Smith struggled in the first half all around. Smith did throw pick 6, the offensive line struggled the most forcing Smith to make quick decisions.
Lubbock Sophomore Called the Best Point Guard in Women’s High School Basketball
This can't be taken lightly. A Lubbock high school basketball player is going viral after being called "the best point guard of all women's high school basketball." Some of you probably already know who I am talking about, but 15-year-old Aaliyah Chavez plays basketball at Monterey High School. She earned freshman All-American honors in her debut high school season and it was definitely well deserved.
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
937theeagle.com
Frenship beats Abilene High 21-7 Instant Replay
The Frenship Tigers beat the Abilene High Eagles at Shotwell Stadium 21-7. The Tigers will host Rio Rancho Cleveland (NM) next Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband
SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
Texas Tech Takes a Top Spot in U.S. News Best Colleges Category
Each year, U.S. News & World Report puts out their rankings for the best colleges across the nation. This year, Texas Tech snagged a top spot in the Best Undergraduate Petroleum Engineering Programs. Ranking no. 6 in the nation, it sits just behind University of Texas, Texas A&M, Colorado School...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16. Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)
937theeagle.com
Lady Chaps Open Conference Slate Hosting Lions
The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals open Lone Star Conference play at home and in the same fashion as last season… hosting Arkansas Fort Smith and Oklahoma Christian. They will seek the same result, as LCU swept each team in straight sets last season to get off on the right foot in LSC play. The Lions of UAFS come to Rip Griffin Center Friday night (6 p.m.) and Oklahoma Christian follows Saturday at 1 p.m. to close out the opening weekend of conference play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
937theeagle.com
Sauer posts double-double in win over SMU
Behind a double-double from Kenna Sauer and 42 assists from Reese Rhodes, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) pulled out a hard-fought victory over the SMU Mustangs, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 29-27, on Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Sauer collected her fifth double-double of the season with 21 kills...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15. Dell City 1 - Dawson 0 (forfeit)
fox34.com
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
Lubbock School Superintendent Pay Shows Huge Disparity- A Look at the Numbers
Public employee's salaries are public information, should you choose to go digging for those numbers. This includes teachers, and many people who work for State or National agencies. When I worked at a library, my pay rate was public, and also very, very sad. The Houston Chronicle put together a...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
everythinglubbock.com
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. We can see clearly now, the rain is all gone. We are drying...
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park
Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
‘I believe this is the way it should have been’ Lubbock 911 dispatcher retires after 34 years
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 34 years as a 911 dispatcher with the Lubbock Police Department, Lillie Hearn retires on Friday, September 16. Ms. Hearn started working as a 911 dispatcher back in 1988. “It was definitely worth it,” Hearn said. She was ready to leave Plainview to come to Lubbock and said becoming dispatcher “just […]
Comments / 0