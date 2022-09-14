The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals open Lone Star Conference play at home and in the same fashion as last season… hosting Arkansas Fort Smith and Oklahoma Christian. They will seek the same result, as LCU swept each team in straight sets last season to get off on the right foot in LSC play. The Lions of UAFS come to Rip Griffin Center Friday night (6 p.m.) and Oklahoma Christian follows Saturday at 1 p.m. to close out the opening weekend of conference play.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO