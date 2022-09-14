Read full article on original website
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Watch now: Friends come together at Special Olympics festival in Mattoon
MATTOON — Kent Wilson has a lot of good memories of friendly people and fun games at past Special Olympics Family Festivals, with his only complaint being that the events end at 2 p.m. "It's exciting," the Special Olympics athlete from Tuscola said of the festival. He added, "It...
Decatur car show to benefit toy drive
DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will...
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
Funerals pending for Sept. 18
Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) ,...
Watch now: Comptroller Susana Mendoza delivers two police vehicles to city of Arcola
Comptroller Susana Mendoza delivers two police vehicles to city of Arcola. Mendoza struck up a friendship last year with Arcola Mayor Jesus Garza, a Mexican immigrant who is the first Latino mayor of the town of about 3,000 people.
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Officers respond to report of person with a gun in downtown Decatur
DECATUR — Reports of an armed person fleeing the downtown Decatur transit center Friday afternoon prompted a heavy police response and ended with an arrest. "There was somebody that ran from the transit center," Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Marr Reynolds said. "He reportedly had a gun." The incident began...
Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op collects skin-tight win against Farmer City Blue Ridge 40-36
A sigh of relief filled the air in Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's locker room after a trying 40-36 test with Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois high school football matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us...
Stop sign: Champaign Centennial renders Decatur St. Teresa's offense pointless 11-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Champaign Centennial's 11-0 blanking of Decatur St. Teresa at Decatur St. Teresa High on September 17 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa...
R. Brian McDuffie
July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022. DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.
MacArthur football keeps Eisenhower scoreless in Decatur city game
DECATUR -- MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones scored four touchdowns as the Generals controlled Friday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, winning 33-0. Jones got the scoring started with a two-yard run in the first quarter, giving MacArthur the lead 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter,...
Storm warning: Shelbyville unleashes full fury on Tuscola 40-6
Shelbyville showed no mercy to Tuscola, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 40-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16. The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola. Shelbyville charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Both offenses were stymied without points...
Watch now: Shelters plead for adopters and foster homes due to unprecedented numbers
DECATUR — So many homeless cats and dogs fill the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County that some are even kenneled in office worker Garrett Sayles' office. The kitten room is full. The adult cat room is full. Dogs are housed in the all-purpose room. “I've never seen...
Decatur mother arrested for hitting child after he gives medicine to sibling, police said
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is accused of hitting her four-year-old son with a belt after he gave his infant sibling medicine, police said. Decatur police arrested the woman on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13, a felony, and misdemeanor charge domestic battery.
Kissing your sister: Springfield and Beardstown find lipsmacking impasse 0-0
Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig didn't have to call this one, but it ended the same way as the 2002 MLB All-Star game, a 0-0 tie between Springfield and Beardstown for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 16. In recent action on September 10, Beardstown faced off...
Champaign St. Thomas More refuses to yield in shutout of Rantoul Township 2-0
A suffocating defense helped Champaign St. Thomas More handle Rantoul Township 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Man charged in 2018 Decatur home invasions to defend self at trial
DECATUR — A Decatur man charged with taking part in a brutal series of 2018 home invasions can defend himself and proceed to trial, a judge ruled on Thursday. Rahiam A. Shabazz, 22, faces charges of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping relating to the back-to-back invasions of three Decatur homes on Nov. 20, 2018.
Colin Hayes shows he can run, too, as Central Catholic finally takes care of Monticello
BLOOMINGTON — Quarterback Colin Hayes was cool with Central Catholic's game plan Friday night to emphasize the running game. Anything to finally beat Monticello. Hayes just wasn't thinking it would involve him so much. "We knew we had to pound the ball, and it ended up being me and...
How a tip from a Florida coach landed Illinois and edge rusher in Gabe Jacas
CHAMPAIGN — During one of Illinois football’s bye weeks last season, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry was sent on a detour during his recruiting trip to Florida by head coach Bret Bielema. Originally in his home state to recruit corner Elijah Mc-Cantos, Henry and Bielema got a tip...
