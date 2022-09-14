Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
Let’s groove: This is the only 80s nightclub in North Texas
It's the one spot in town where you and your friends can go dressed up like Madonna or Michael Jackson and no one bats an eye!
dmagazine.com
Gallery: The Dallas Arboretum Kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month With Quinceañera Fashion
On September 10, the Dallas Arboretum kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by welcoming dozens of young women to model their Quinceañera best. Performers included Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, as well as cooking demonstrations, food, and other local vendors. The guests strolled the garden to the music of Mariachi Rosas Divinas, the first all-female mariachi band in North Texas. Here were scenes from the day.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Does This Rustic European-Style Home Have the Prettiest Wine Cellar in Dallas?
It’s hard for a home builder to stay in one house for long. But when Rosewood Custom Builders founder Luc Dauwe was helping develop the Bent Tree West neighborhood in North Dallas more than 30 years ago, he decided to put some roots down. He built 17931 Windtop Ln., a 6,470 square foot home with five bedrooms, an enviable wine cellar, and an enchanting backyard, to be “his personal forever home,” listing agent Deborah Newsome says.
OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ Opening Location in Addison
This will be the second location for the scratch kitchen and bakery.
dmagazine.com
How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Across Dallas-Fort Worth
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the Hispanic and Latin American cultures that are present throughout North Texas. Hispanic or Latino-identifying people make up about 42 percent of Dallas’ population. Artists, business owners, politicians, and organizers are all finding ways to celebrate from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, a 30-day period that includes many independence anniversaries for a variety of Latin American countries.
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
dmagazine.com
This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity
The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Native Texan made Motown history
There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
fox5ny.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
dmagazine.com
Comerica Bank Expands With New Business and Innovation Hub in Frisco
The Star in Frisco will soon be home to Comerica Bank’s new Class A+ Business and Innovation Hub tower, which will house approximately 300 Comerica employees. Construction on the project has begun, and Comerica—which reported $86.9 billion in assets this June—plans to open the hub in Q4 of 2023 or Q1 of 2024.
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
