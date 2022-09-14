ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

As poor air quality continues to plague northern Nevada, Reno Aces forced to move games

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.
Annual Reno Air Races continues through the weekend despite smoky skies

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoky skies are not grounding any flight plans at the Reno-Stead airport this weekend. The annual Air Races kicked off with a delayed start on Thursday, but that hasn't stopped the crowds from rolling in. Reno Air Racing Association Chief Operating Officer, Tony Logoteta, says that despite the smoke, the turnout continues to remain steady.
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
Sparks Bed Bath & Beyond to close as roughly 150 stores shutter nationwide

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the approximately 150 stores it plans to close and a store in northern Nevada is on the list. The struggling home good retailer released its plans to shutter the 'lower producing' locations which makes up about 20% of its namesake stores.
City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
