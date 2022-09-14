RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.

