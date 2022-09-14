Read full article on original website
As poor air quality continues to plague northern Nevada, Reno Aces forced to move games
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.
Annual Reno Air Races continues through the weekend despite smoky skies
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoky skies are not grounding any flight plans at the Reno-Stead airport this weekend. The annual Air Races kicked off with a delayed start on Thursday, but that hasn't stopped the crowds from rolling in. Reno Air Racing Association Chief Operating Officer, Tony Logoteta, says that despite the smoke, the turnout continues to remain steady.
Poor air quality closes all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools Friday
TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools will be closed on Sept. 16 due to poor air quality caused by smoke from California wildfires. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. In addition to the poor air quality, schools officials say they are...
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
Sparks Bed Bath & Beyond to close as roughly 150 stores shutter nationwide
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the approximately 150 stores it plans to close and a store in northern Nevada is on the list. The struggling home good retailer released its plans to shutter the 'lower producing' locations which makes up about 20% of its namesake stores.
City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
School district releases statement about armed man boarding bus in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City School District released a statement about an armed man who was arrested after boarding an elementary school bus on Wednesday, Sept. 14. School administrators say they were informed Thursday that an unauthorized person boarded a student-occupied school...
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
Carson City school bus driver arrested for endangering children
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A bus driver from the Carson City School District is arrested on Friday for allowing a man to enter an occupied school bus and threaten a child. James Blueberg, now a former employee of the school district, is facing...
Washoe County detectives continue to search for leads in Anna Scott's murder
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are making a desperate plea for anyone with information in the death of Anna Scott to come forward. Scott, 23, was found dead in a burned out car on I-580 south of Reno during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. The...
Carson City police arrest armed man for intimidating children on a school bus
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A 54-year-old Carson City man is arrested after boarding a school bus and intimidating children while armed, announced the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Michael Baxter was arrested Thursday on the following charges with a bail set at $7,500:
