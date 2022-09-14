ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
TULSA, OK
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
LUTHER, OK
Early morning crash involving semi snarls traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency crews worked to move a semi after a crash on I-240 early Friday morning. Two trailers were pulled by the semi turned over. Traffic is reduced to one lane on westbound I-240 near Anderson Road. ODOT says it will take several hours to clear...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Furry Friends: Aragon

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
TULSA, OK
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City of Tulsa to foot $100,000 PGA Championship security bill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
TULSA, OK
Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie

It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Scholar Athlete of the Week: DeAngelo Irvin of Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) -- DeAngelo Irvin is Midwest City’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. He’s a four-year starter at quarterback as well as a four-year varsity baseball player. However, it's quarterback that has always been his thing. He’s blessed with a strong arm and speed to burn which makes him tough to deal with for the opposition.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
One-of-a-kind mental health treatment center opens in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Brief Stay Therapeutic home is the first mental health program of its kind. The concept behind the program is to include family members on a patient’s road to recovery with no cost to the family. “Historically, I’ve worked in inpatient treatment and the...
TULSA, OK
Frederick A Douglass Honors the Legacy of Coach Stanford White

Oklahoma City and Frederick A Douglass honors the legacy of former legendary football coach Stanford White. White not only graduated from Douglass High School, he coached at the school for more than two decades. A memorial service is being held at the school's Miller Stadium at 7pm. DOUGLASS HIGH IS...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

