okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
okcfox.com
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
okcfox.com
Okarche Police Department pulls over driver going 122 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Okarche Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said they pulled over a driver on Wednesday going a whopping 122 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. "Unless you’re filming on the set of Discovery’s Street Outlaws, there is no excuse for...
okcfox.com
McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
okcfox.com
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
okcfox.com
No credible threat found after police respond to Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A heavy police presence at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School on Thursday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm. Police said they were made aware of a possible incident at the school. Officers responded and cleared the school, but no credible threat was found.
okcfox.com
Court docs: Man shows up at Oklahoma City motel for Tinder date, gets choked unconscious
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery earlier this month at an Oklahoma City Days Inn. According to court documents, the alleged victim met a girl on Tinder and met up at the Days Inn on NW 39th Street on September 2. Once...
okcfox.com
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
okcfox.com
Early morning crash involving semi snarls traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency crews worked to move a semi after a crash on I-240 early Friday morning. Two trailers were pulled by the semi turned over. Traffic is reduced to one lane on westbound I-240 near Anderson Road. ODOT says it will take several hours to clear...
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Aragon
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
okcfox.com
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
City of Tulsa to foot $100,000 PGA Championship security bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
okcfox.com
Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie
It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
okcfox.com
Scholar Athlete of the Week: DeAngelo Irvin of Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) -- DeAngelo Irvin is Midwest City’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. He’s a four-year starter at quarterback as well as a four-year varsity baseball player. However, it's quarterback that has always been his thing. He’s blessed with a strong arm and speed to burn which makes him tough to deal with for the opposition.
okcfox.com
St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
okcfox.com
One-of-a-kind mental health treatment center opens in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Brief Stay Therapeutic home is the first mental health program of its kind. The concept behind the program is to include family members on a patient’s road to recovery with no cost to the family. “Historically, I’ve worked in inpatient treatment and the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Children's Hospital opening ambient room for pediatric behavioral health patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Children's Hospital is opening up what are known as ambient rooms, the second hospital in the nation to offer such a room. During the pandemic, the hospital saw a 200 percent increase in children suffering from mental health issues and suicidal concerns. The areas...
okcfox.com
Frederick A Douglass Honors the Legacy of Coach Stanford White
Oklahoma City and Frederick A Douglass honors the legacy of former legendary football coach Stanford White. White not only graduated from Douglass High School, he coached at the school for more than two decades. A memorial service is being held at the school's Miller Stadium at 7pm. DOUGLASS HIGH IS...
