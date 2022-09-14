ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marco Rubio says he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest: ‘Human life is worthy of protection’

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in an interview that he does not support abortion in the cases of rape and incest in an interview Thursday evening. Mr Rubio, who is up for reelection in 2022, was asked by CBS4 News in Miami’s Jim DeFede whether he opposed abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and human trafficking. “I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being and that all human beings are entitled to the dignity and protection of life,” he said.Mr Rubio added that he would support bills that ban abortion which have...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
POTUS
Daily Beast

LGBTQ Rights Are in Peril—as Senate Marriage Equality Mess Reveals

The news came as no surprise, more a sense of resigned confirmation. There will be no debate or vote on marriage equality in the Senate until after the midterm elections. Democrats accept that there aren’t yet the 10 Republican votes to get the vote over the line, but remain optimistic that there will be at some point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance

A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Linked to Anti-Abortion Groups That Pushed Roe Reversal, Report Says

The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly been found to have ties to more than half the anti-abortion groups that lobbied the U.S. Supreme Court before they overturned the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. According to The Guardian, 51 percent of the parties who wrote legal arguments to the court calling for an end to the constitutional right to abortion access tied back to Ginni Thomas. Thirty eight of 74 amicus briefs filed in favor of overturning Roe were reportedly written by groups with links to Ginni Thomas, in many cases via her consulting firm Liberty Consulting or the conservative group Council for National Policy. “The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the supreme court and those who litigate before it,” NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray told the outlet.Read it at The Guardian
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Justice Neil Gorsuch says he's 'looking forward' to a report on the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of the abortion draft opinion

Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, said he's anticipating a report on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion on that abortion rights case. "The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade. During a political event in Chicago for Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Harris claimed that same-sex marriage and contraception were the Republicans' next target if they won back the House or Senate in the midterm elections.
CHICAGO, IL
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism - But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of federal power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS

