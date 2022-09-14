The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly been found to have ties to more than half the anti-abortion groups that lobbied the U.S. Supreme Court before they overturned the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. According to The Guardian, 51 percent of the parties who wrote legal arguments to the court calling for an end to the constitutional right to abortion access tied back to Ginni Thomas. Thirty eight of 74 amicus briefs filed in favor of overturning Roe were reportedly written by groups with links to Ginni Thomas, in many cases via her consulting firm Liberty Consulting or the conservative group Council for National Policy. “The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the supreme court and those who litigate before it,” NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray told the outlet.Read it at The Guardian

