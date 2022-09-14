Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 14-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of rec center employee in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Philadelphia recreation center employee in West Philadelphia, authorities say. The niece of Tiffany Fletcher spoke during DA Larry Krasner's crime briefing, pleading to help locate those responsible for her aunt's murder. Fletcher was outside of the Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two groups. She was shot twice and died Friday night. "We want to see justice, if you know something, say something. She was a wonderful girl. She loved everybody. She would give you the shirt off her back and food off her table. I just want peace for my aunt," her niece said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. Authorities say the teen will be charged as an adult. Police are searching for others who were involved. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
Comments / 0