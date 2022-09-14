Infrastructure as code (IaC) is one of the most important trends in modern IT development. Read about the benefits of IaC and how to implement it in your organization. Virtualization is in full swing, prompting businesses to step up the ultimate digital transformation. Companies today perform hundreds of deployments into production per day. Look at this article by Hubspot describing their feat of 300 deployments per day. An increase in deployments has made it important for enterprises to have automated infrastructure scaling. This is brought about by Infrastructure as code that enables you to treat your infrastructure as you treat your application code.

