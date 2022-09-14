Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Bitpapa Enters Cryptocurrency Swaps
There are plenty of ways to convert cryptocurrency into fiat. However, sometimes, users don’t want to cash out entirely and only to reposition from one cryptocurrency into another. Clearly, going into fiat and then rebuying doesn’t always seem to be the optimal approach for many reasons, including having to...
cryptopotato.com
$400M in Liquidations as Ethereum (ETH) Slumps to 2-Month Lows
Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency has dumped by a double-digit percentage, leading today’s massive sell-off. The total value of liquidated positions on a 24-hour scale is on the rise again, touching $400 million. This comes as the entire crypto market has turned red, with ETH leading the way following a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Custodian HyperBC Obtains Lithuanian Finance License, Pushes for Regulatory Framework
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian financial license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Chairman Warns Ethereum Update Could Classify ETH as a Security
Since Ethereum has transitioned to Proof-of-Stake, the SEC is watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency should be reclassified. Following the recent long-awaited update to the Ethereum network – which saw the network move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake – SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke out about the change, hinting that it might be enough to push Ethereum out of its current legislative bracket and into that of securities.
cryptopotato.com
ApeCoin Skyrockets 16% Daily, Bitcoin Taps $20K (Weekend Watch)
ApeCoin has popped up as the most significant gainer from the mid-cap altcoins, while BTC touched $20,000. After the recent volatility and price declines, bitcoin finally saw some relief by touching $20,000. Most altcoins have seen slight gains as well. Once again, though, Ripple stands out as the best performer...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $20K but is Another Drop Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s bearish stage seems far from over as the second rebound from the $18K support level turned out into another bull trap. The price is currently attempting to break a critical support level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The cryptocurrency recovered from the $18K level earlier in...
cryptopotato.com
Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of PoW proponents, has unveiled a list of all the mining pools that will support EthereumPoW after its mainnet launch. Some prominent mining pools, such as F2Pool, Poolin, AntPool, Nanopool, BTC.com, 2miners, and EthwMine, have made it to the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News
The proper regulatory framework from the US will benefit the entire crypto industry, noted CZ. The Biden administration issued its first-ever paper on cryptocurrencies and how the asset class should be regulated within the nation on Friday. While some believe the guidelines require more clarity, Binance’s CEO asserted that the...
cryptopotato.com
Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments
Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
cryptopotato.com
Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
Vietnam, the Philippines, and Ukraine are the top nations on Chainalysis’ global crypto adoption study. Chainalysis’ recent report, called “The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index,” revealed that digital asset adoption has slowed down in the past 12 months due to the crypto winter but remains above pre-bull market levels.
cryptopotato.com
Celsius Files for Approval to Sell Stablecoin Stash to Fund Operations
The resources freed up by this motion would be used to ensure the platform stays afloat. In the latest development in the ongoing Celsius Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, the beleaguered platform has now sought approval to sell its reserve of stablecoins. In the request, Celsius leadership stated that the company’s...
cryptopotato.com
Infinity Exchange Raises $4.2M Seed to Accelerate Institutional DeFi Investments
[PRESS RELEASE – London, England, 15th September 2022]. Infinity Exchange, a decentralized finance protocol that provides institutional grade capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers and global fixed income investors, has closed a $4.2 million seed round, paving the way for the institutionalization of DeFi. The round was led by...
cryptopotato.com
The Merge Aftermath: Ethereum Drops to 18-Day Lows, BTC Trades Below $20K (Market Watch)
The Merge has so far brought only pain for ETH holders as the asset slumped below $1,450. The Merge aftermath is here and has not brought any positivity to the crypto markets. Bitcoin continues to struggle at around $20,000, while ETH has plummeted to a multi-week low. Even ETC –...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin is Fueling the Climate Crisis: Greenpeace USA
Greenpeace said that Bitcoin should change its consensus mechanism to proof of stake, just like Ethereum. Greenpeace USA – an environmental advocacy group – is calling out Bitcoin for having what it calls an “outdated and efficient” code system. In a tweet on Thursday, the organization...
cryptopotato.com
US SEC Sues Owner of Alleged Ponzi-Like Cryptocurrency Scam
The US SEC has gone after two companies and their chief that promised to invest in cryptocurrency but allegedly didn’t. The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a lawsuit again two advisory companies and their owner for running a Ponzi-like cryptocurrency scheme. The firms operated for over four years and...
