Since Ethereum has transitioned to Proof-of-Stake, the SEC is watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency should be reclassified. Following the recent long-awaited update to the Ethereum network – which saw the network move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake – SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke out about the change, hinting that it might be enough to push Ethereum out of its current legislative bracket and into that of securities.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO