Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Aims To Educate 103,000,000 User Base With New Crypto App Integration

Digital asset exchange Coinbase is taking an aggressive approach to inform its users how American politicians stand on crypto-related issues. In a new announcement, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong details how the exchange is pushing its crypto education initiative to support political candidates with positive sentiment towards crypto. “Starting...
u.today

Ethereum Merge Causes Bitcoin Dominance Growth, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TheStreet

Coinbase Adds a Curious Feature

Nothing stops Coinbase (COIN) . The most popular platform for buying and selling bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in the United States remains committed to pushing for mass adoption of the crypto industry. To achieve this, the firm already targets the masses directly with ads broadcast during major sport events....
TechCrunch

Institutions investing in crypto haven’t ‘wavered one inch,’ LMAX CEO says

Even though the total crypto market capitalization has fallen from over $2 trillion at the beginning of the year to about $1 trillion today, institutional investors “haven’t wavered one inch,” Mercer said. “It hasn’t gone backward,” Mercer said. After the chaos surrounding crypto lending platforms like Celsius...
cryptoslate.com

First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
dailyhodl.com

U.S. CFTC Chair Says ‘Many’ Crypto Assets Are Commodities, Calls for His Agency To Regulate Digital Asset Space

The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is calling for regulating many digital assets as commodities. CFTC chair Rostin Behnam is supporting the proposed U.S. Senate bill 4760, the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (DCCPA), to give his agency oversight authority to regulate cryptocurrency assets the same way they do other derivatives markets.
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
blockchain.news

Russian Crypto Startup InDeFi to Launch Ruble Stablecoin following DAI Model

InDeFi, a Russian crypto startup founded by the former owner of Russia’s National Standard Bank, Alexander Lebedev, has announced plans to introduce a ruble-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Sergey Mendeleev, the Co-founder and CEO of InDeFi, made such revelations on Wednesday, September 13, at the Blockchain Life conference...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Custodian HyperBC Obtains Lithuanian Finance License, Pushes for Regulatory Framework

HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian financial license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
cryptopotato.com

SEC Chairman Warns Ethereum Update Could Classify ETH as a Security

Since Ethereum has transitioned to Proof-of-Stake, the SEC is watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency should be reclassified. Following the recent long-awaited update to the Ethereum network – which saw the network move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake – SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke out about the change, hinting that it might be enough to push Ethereum out of its current legislative bracket and into that of securities.
coinjournal.net

Three high-risk cryptocurrencies with high ROI potential

Cryptocurrencies are among the riskiest asset classes in the market today. This is a market where double-digit fluctuations are common at any given time. However, even in this high-risk market, some cryptocurrencies carry an even greater risk than others due to their prevailing circumstances. The good news is that such...
