City officials react to EPA order to remove sludge from storage site
MOUNT VERNON — City officials provided a few more comments Friday on the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's order to remove lime sludge from its temporary storage site on Old Delaware Road. Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson issued an order yesterday requiring the city to remove 7,500 tons of the...
Visitors can have fun while celebrating Ohio's public lands
Before everything everywhere becomes the familiar sights, sounds and smells of Fall in Ohio and Halloween, why not explore some of your state and/or nearby national parks in honor of the National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24?. This year marks the 29th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, a...
No quarter given: Clear Fork puts down Galion
Clear Fork scored early and often to roll over Galion 36-10 on September 16 in Ohio football. Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
YES series offers Knox students ‘the power of imagination’
MOUNT VERNON – Hundreds of Knox County children will experience “the power of imagination” when the 2022 Youth Enrichment Series (YES) opens Sept. 22 at Knox Memorial Theater. Second-graders from Centerburg, East Knox, Danville, Fredericktown, Mount Vernon and St. Vincent de Paul will assemble for the MTVArts...
Mount Vernon's bicentennial newspapers provoke thoughts on journalism
MOUNT VERNON -- I enjoy getting out and doing history talks for various groups because I’m a compulsive storyteller. When I spoke Monday to members of the Mount Vernon Sorosis Club, I joked with them that over the years I’d refined my introductory bio to the following: “Here’s some guy who reads a lot, then talks about it.”
Powerhouse performance: Highland roars to big win over Pleasant
Highland's river of points eventually washed away Pleasant in a 45-6 cavalcade for an Ohio high school football victory on September 16. Highland drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Pleasant after the first quarter.
Fredericktown staggers Mt. Gilead with resounding performance
Fredericktown's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Mt. Gilead during a 43-22 blowout in Ohio high school football on September 16. The first quarter gave Fredericktown a 21-14 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
GALLERY: Scenes from the final day of the 172nd Bellville Street Fair
Residents from throughout Richland County and the surrounding area flocked into Bellville on Saturday for the 172nd Bellville Street Fair. The four-day event began Wednesday and concludes this evening.
Ashland overpowers Mount Vernon in OCC clash
ASHLAND -- Ashland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mount Vernon during this 53-7 Ohio Cardinal Conference decision at Community Stadium on Friday night. The Arrows opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Yellow Jackets through the first quarter. The gap expanded to 32-7 at halftime. GALLERY: Ashland 53,...
Don't call it a comeback: River Valley overtakes Ontario in showstopper
River Valley fell behind, but not far enough as far as Ontario was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 48-34 verdict in Ohio high school football on September 16. The start wasn't the problem for Ontario, as it began with a 17-14 edge over River Valley through the end of the first quarter.
GALLERY: Ashland 53, Mount Vernon 7
Ashland defeated Mount Vernon 53-7 Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Full throttle: Shelby establishes quick lead, cruises past Marion Harding
Shelby lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 33-3 win over Marion Harding on September 16 in Ohio football action. Shelby moved in front of Marion Harding 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Centerburg carves slim margin over Loudonville
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Centerburg did just enough to beat Loudonville 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 16. Loudonville authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Centerburg at the end of the first quarter.
Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business
BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
Embarrassment of Riches: Clear Fork overwhelms Galion in MOAC showdown
BELLVILLE — Dave Carroll has an arsenal at his disposal and Clear Fork’s veteran coach deployed all his weapons Friday night. Running backs Pawie Ault and Luke Schlosser each rushed for more than 100 yards and quarterback Victor Skoog threw for 165 more as the Colts cruised to a 36-10 win over Galion in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action at the Colt Corral.
Needlepoint: East Knox sews up Cardington-Lincoln in slim triumph
East Knox swapped jabs before dispatching Cardington-Lincoln 14-7 during this Ohio football game. The Bulldogs opened a close 14-7 gap over the Pirates at halftime.
GALLERY: Centerburg vs. Fredericktown volleyball
