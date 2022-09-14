Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup
This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
cw14online.com
The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
Fox Cities Marathon winners reflect on their victory
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Runners gathered from across the country to race in the 18th annual Fox Cities marathon on Sunday. The runners began their journeys to the finish line at 7 a.m. The marathon began at the UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus and ended at Riverside Park in Neenah. The first-place runner for the […]
wearegreenbay.com
Update your Packers gear for the season at the Pro Shop
(WFRV) – From Packers fashion to tailgating, you’ll find it at the Packers Pro Shop. Local 5 Live stopped by the Pro Shop with a look at Lisa’s favorite in-store picks that will get you pumped up for this weekend’s home opener. The Packers Pro Shop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
spectrumnews1.com
Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry
APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
cw14online.com
Week 5: Freedom, Neenah, Little Chute, FVL, Two Rivers and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 5 of the high school football season was Friday and FOX 11 was all over Northeast Wisconsin. Here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11:
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: A whiz-‘bang’ show
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The region’s famous Peninsula Players Theatre (first on the professional scene) is finishing its 2022 season with a rare show. It’s a two-person, comical, mystery musical. “Murder for Two” features wonderful acting. Kirsten Salpini and David Corlew are whizzes on the...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
wearegreenbay.com
TSA hosting recruiting events for airports in Green Bay, Appleton
(WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting recruiting events at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW) on Monday, September 19, and Thursday, September 22. Those interested in applying as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) will receive information about full and...
wearegreenbay.com
Lambeau unveils new concessions menu
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
Truck convoy raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin
In celebration of trucker appreciation week, a truck convoy traveled from Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac to the EAA Airventure grounds in Oshkosh
WBAY Green Bay
Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
wearegreenbay.com
Garbage fire extends into Green Bay garage, $20K in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A garbage can on fire in Green Bay caused a detached garage to catch fire, and quick response helped to limit the damages. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Sunday on Chicago Street in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month. We say hello to Bobby from McFleshman’s Brewing Company in Appleton along with details on Munich in Manitowoc and the Fox Valley Lagerfest. Munich in Manitowoc...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
Comments / 0