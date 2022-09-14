Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitpapa Enters Cryptocurrency Swaps
There are plenty of ways to convert cryptocurrency into fiat. However, sometimes, users don’t want to cash out entirely and only to reposition from one cryptocurrency into another. Clearly, going into fiat and then rebuying doesn’t always seem to be the optimal approach for many reasons, including having to...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Custodian HyperBC Obtains Lithuanian Finance License, Pushes for Regulatory Framework
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian financial license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Chairman Warns Ethereum Update Could Classify ETH as a Security
Since Ethereum has transitioned to Proof-of-Stake, the SEC is watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency should be reclassified. Following the recent long-awaited update to the Ethereum network – which saw the network move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake – SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke out about the change, hinting that it might be enough to push Ethereum out of its current legislative bracket and into that of securities.
cryptopotato.com
Celsius Files for Approval to Sell Stablecoin Stash to Fund Operations
The resources freed up by this motion would be used to ensure the platform stays afloat. In the latest development in the ongoing Celsius Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, the beleaguered platform has now sought approval to sell its reserve of stablecoins. In the request, Celsius leadership stated that the company’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News
The proper regulatory framework from the US will benefit the entire crypto industry, noted CZ. The Biden administration issued its first-ever paper on cryptocurrencies and how the asset class should be regulated within the nation on Friday. While some believe the guidelines require more clarity, Binance’s CEO asserted that the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $20K but is Another Drop Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s bearish stage seems far from over as the second rebound from the $18K support level turned out into another bull trap. The price is currently attempting to break a critical support level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The cryptocurrency recovered from the $18K level earlier in...
cryptopotato.com
ApeCoin Skyrockets 16% Daily, Bitcoin Taps $20K (Weekend Watch)
ApeCoin has popped up as the most significant gainer from the mid-cap altcoins, while BTC touched $20,000. After the recent volatility and price declines, bitcoin finally saw some relief by touching $20,000. Most altcoins have seen slight gains as well. Once again, though, Ripple stands out as the best performer...
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal
The world’s largest digital asset manager said its Ethereum investors have rights to newly forked ETHPoW tokens. Grayscale – one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset managers – may be readying a cash-airdrop for holders of its Ethereum Trust and Digital Large Cap Fund. The cash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Biden Administration Pitches for Regulation and Strict Oversight of Crypto
While the Treasury will lead a team of government departments on CBDC, the White House has stopped short of endorsing a digital dollar. In a series of reports, the Joe Biden administration on Friday has offered its response to the President’s executive order on cryptocurrencies – Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets – issued earlier this year, media reports said.
cryptopotato.com
Thai SEC Forbids Local Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Services
By enforcing the ban, Thailand’s SEC wants to ensure maximum security for local cryptocurrency participants. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prohibited domestic cryptocurrency entities from providing staking and lending services to clients. The ban aims to protect traders and the public from risks related to such activities.
cryptopotato.com
Infinity Exchange Raises $4.2M Seed to Accelerate Institutional DeFi Investments
[PRESS RELEASE – London, England, 15th September 2022]. Infinity Exchange, a decentralized finance protocol that provides institutional grade capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers and global fixed income investors, has closed a $4.2 million seed round, paving the way for the institutionalization of DeFi. The round was led by...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Proof of Work Fork Pumps and Dumps After Merge
ETHW shot from local highs to all-time lows within hours following the Merge. While Ethereum’s long-anticipated Merge seems to have hardly dented its price at the time of the upgrade, one of its speculative offshoots experienced a storm of volatility. Ethereum PoW (ETHW) – an Ethereum hard fork backed...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Completes Merge Successfully, Crypto Markets Take a Beating: This Week’s Recap
Ethereum’s transition towards a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm was a success. However, the market has been taking a beating since. The past seven days saw the successful transition of Ethereum’s network from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to one governed by Proof-of-Stake. The event was described by many as one of the most significant technical achievements in the industry and is put on par by importance with Bitcoin’s halving. However, the total market declined by some $20 billion over the same period as many cryptocurrencies are charting decreases.
cryptopotato.com
The Merge Aftermath: Ethereum Drops to 18-Day Lows, BTC Trades Below $20K (Market Watch)
The Merge has so far brought only pain for ETH holders as the asset slumped below $1,450. The Merge aftermath is here and has not brought any positivity to the crypto markets. Bitcoin continues to struggle at around $20,000, while ETH has plummeted to a multi-week low. Even ETC –...
cryptopotato.com
Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
Vietnam, the Philippines, and Ukraine are the top nations on Chainalysis’ global crypto adoption study. Chainalysis’ recent report, called “The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index,” revealed that digital asset adoption has slowed down in the past 12 months due to the crypto winter but remains above pre-bull market levels.
cryptopotato.com
Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of PoW proponents, has unveiled a list of all the mining pools that will support EthereumPoW after its mainnet launch. Some prominent mining pools, such as F2Pool, Poolin, AntPool, Nanopool, BTC.com, 2miners, and EthwMine, have made it to the...
cryptopotato.com
Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as The Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace
Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
cryptopotato.com
The US DoJ Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime
The DOJ doubled down on its efforts to crack down on criminals that employ digital assets by forming “National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.”. The Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States created a unit consisting of over 150 federal prosecutors whose goal will be to combat cryptocurrency-related criminal activities. In addition, the government plans to introduce a set of regulatory frameworks that should aid the development of the local digital asset sector.
Comments / 0