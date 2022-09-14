ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In

Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge

Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
BBC

Ethereum Merge: How one big cryptocurrency is going green

The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is about to switch over to a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy. The change, called The Merge, is designed to win over critics who see cryptocurrencies as environmentally harmful. Ethereum currently uses as much energy as a medium-sized country. Other cryptocurrencies, including...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
cryptopotato.com

Bitpapa Enters Cryptocurrency Swaps

There are plenty of ways to convert cryptocurrency into fiat. However, sometimes, users don’t want to cash out entirely and only to reposition from one cryptocurrency into another. Clearly, going into fiat and then rebuying doesn’t always seem to be the optimal approach for many reasons, including having to...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Energy Concerns Are Lobbyist Propaganda, Says Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-loving chairman said that concerns over Bitcoin’s energy consumption are nothing but a talking point from the Proof of Stake (POS) crypto lobby. MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has published a letter clearing his thoughts on Bitcoin mining and its impact on the environment and energy systems.
Axios

The Merge for Ethereum is 2022's second biggest crypto event

The biggest event in crypto this year was the market crashing in May. Tonight, when (and if) the Ethereum blockchain successfully pivots to proof-of-stake, that will be easily the second. Why it matters: Above and beyond the supposed climate implications, The Merge showed that a giant, dispersed and leaderless community...
cryptopotato.com

ETH Funding Rates at All-Time Low as Ethereum Prepares to Ditch PoW

ETH funding rates have dropped to an all-time low as the Merge is getting closer. It appears traders are preparing for volatility. Barring any unforeseen technical challenges, Ethereum will transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in about one hour, according to EtherNodes estimations. This time might vary, depending on the...
