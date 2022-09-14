Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
International Festival in Rock Hill
In Rock Hill, South Carolina, they're cooking up international cuisine and live music. Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting …. Thousands wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth …. Former NFL LB Corey Miller previews Panthers-Giants. Pre-teens lose full night of sleep a week to social …
Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new CPU program
Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new …. Parents still concerned after Rock Hill ‘safety meeting’. I-40 westbound near Winston-Salem shut down by crash. 2,000 customers without power after dump truck crash …. Meck. Co. detention officer killed in single-vehicle …
Off-duty Charlotte firefighter saves drowning man while vacationing in Virginia Beach
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A quick-thinking off-duty Charlotte firefighter came to the aid of a drowning man while vacationing in Virginia Beach over the Labor Day weekend this month. According to city officials, the rescue occurred at an area beach. Off-duty Charlotte Firefighter Demario House was spending the...
Drag Story Hours pushback in Mecklenburg and Union counties
Three Drag Story Hours are taking place this weekend in the Charlotte area. Two events are happening during the Charlotte International Arts Festival at Romare Bearden Park. The third event is happening during Union County's first-ever Pride festival.
Emergency crews battle large multi-alarm commercial fire in Stanly County
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews battled a large multi-alarm commercial fire Friday evening in Stanly County, according to several local fire departments. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, multiple units were assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the multi-alarm fire located along Sunset Lake...
Runners hope Meck County increases safety on trails after several attacks
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Runners, especially women, have always been cautious when out running. Now, with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, combined with an attempted sexual assault in Charlotte, and a walker being sexually assaulted in Matthews, safety is paramount. “I...
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
Tip from student leads to loaded gun discovered at Monroe Middle School
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tip from a student led administrators to find a stolen loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to officials. A message from the school’s principal, Dr. Jamar Bellamy, to parents confirmed a student brought the weapon to the campus. Police said the student was a 14-year-old boy.
Retired fire captain back in Charlotte recovering after Kansas hunting accident
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retired Charlotte fire captain who was seriously injured in a hunting accident in Severy, Kansas earlier this month is back in the Queen City recovering. The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher landing safely in Charlotte...
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the flights chartered by the state of Florida to carry immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard made a stop in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, Queen City News confirmed. The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida,...
App mistakenly points mourners to Charlotte in honor of Queen Elizabeth
Don’t always believe what an app tells you. A technical glitch directed people mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II to get in line here in Charlotte. The app made smartphones look pretty dumb. (QCNEWS.COM)
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, including meth and an AR-15 rifle, from a Monroe home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August...
2nd person dies, arrest made in August southwest Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person has died and an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in August in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place.
Officer-involved shooting reported in northwest Charlotte: CMPD
An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said. Latest details at QCNEWS.COM.
Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
