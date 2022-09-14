ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

International Festival in Rock Hill

In Rock Hill, South Carolina, they're cooking up international cuisine and live music. Ceremony held in Emerald Isle for two dogs getting …. Thousands wait to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth …. Former NFL LB Corey Miller previews Panthers-Giants. Pre-teens lose full night of sleep a week to social …
ROCK HILL, SC
fox46.com

Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new CPU program

Kannapolis firefighters need community help for new …. Parents still concerned after Rock Hill ‘safety meeting’. I-40 westbound near Winston-Salem shut down by crash. 2,000 customers without power after dump truck crash …. Meck. Co. detention officer killed in single-vehicle …
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
fox46.com

Emergency crews battle large multi-alarm commercial fire in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews battled a large multi-alarm commercial fire Friday evening in Stanly County, according to several local fire departments. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, multiple units were assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the multi-alarm fire located along Sunset Lake...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Runners hope Meck County increases safety on trails after several attacks

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Runners, especially women, have always been cautious when out running. Now, with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, combined with an attempted sexual assault in Charlotte, and a walker being sexually assaulted in Matthews, safety is paramount. “I...
MATTHEWS, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Economy#Qc Hometown#Chick Fil A#Usc
fox46.com

Tip from student leads to loaded gun discovered at Monroe Middle School

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tip from a student led administrators to find a stolen loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to officials. A message from the school’s principal, Dr. Jamar Bellamy, to parents confirmed a student brought the weapon to the campus. Police said the student was a 14-year-old boy.
MONROE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy