Home surveillance video has shown a homeless woman found sleeping in a child’s bed in a home in Portland, Oregon. Mother Kelsey Smith found the woman in her son’s bed after her dogs started barking, prompting her to leave her back porch and check what was going on in her home on Monday. The northeast Portland resident is now saying more active measures need to be taken to deal with the area’s problems with homeless people. Ms Smith told KPTV that she was on the back deck speaking to a friend on the phone when she heard her dogs...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 31 MINUTES AGO