Worcester's game against Exeter faces the AXE as the cash-strapped club miss the deadline to settle unpaid bills with medical and security providers ahead of the Premiership fixture

By Nik Simon
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Worcester are on the brink of forfeiting Sunday's game against Exeter after the cash-strapped club failed to pay its stadium suppliers.

With bank accounts frozen, the Warriors missed a 5pm deadline to settle unpaid bills with medical and security providers.

The Premiership fixture cannot go ahead without the essential services, edging the club one step closer towards going bust.

Worcester Warriors (players pictured) are on the brink of forfeiting Sunday's game vs Exeter

Co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham claimed on Tuesday to have agreed terms on investment to ease the club's debts.

But the deal remains in doubt after they failed to deliver a promised update on Wednesday, with the investor remaining anonymous.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond said: 'I'm not here to fluff it. If people aren't paid, and suppliers aren't paid, then I don't think, logistically, the game can go on.

'These people have got to deliver and I think they're in the last throes of that. If they're not then I probably won't be sat in front of you again. That's the reality of it.

With bank accounts frozen, the Warriors missed a 5pm deadline to settle unpaid bills with medical and security providers (Sixways Stadium pictured)
The Premiership fixture cannot go ahead without the essential services, edging the club one step closer towards going bust

'I'm too old and ugly to be naive to think they're spinning a yarn. I don't think they are.'

Goldring and Whittingham have lost the confidence of staff and players after weeks of financial chaos.

Sportsmail understands there have been 15 resignations in the non-rugby department over unpaid and partially-paid wages.

Staff shortages make staging the fixture a logistical challenge, with car park attending and ticket distribution proving difficult.

'It needs rebooting,' said Diamond. 'It is in a dire state and all money is welcome. The owners are in a position where there's a lot of artillery aimed at them, rightly or wrongly, and they are genuinely trying to do their best.

Director of Rugby Steve Diamond has expressed his concerns over whether the game with go ahead if 'people aren't paid, and suppliers aren't paid'

'We are in uncharted waters. It has not happened to many clubs. Richmond, 25 years ago, was the last one and I was still playing so I didn't have to put up with this political mess.'

Meanwhile, Leicester wing Harry Potter has admitted he would welcome a Test call-up from England, but will face a big decision whether to represent them or Australia.

Potter, 24, was born in Wimbledon but moved to Australia when he was 10.

'I haven't been contacted about it. It would be great if the opportunity came along,' he said.

'I'd cross that bridge when I got to it. So long as we're doing well at Leicester and I'm playing well, then those decisions will be much easier.'

