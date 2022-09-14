ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC to Offset 25% of Electricity Use with Solar After LADWP Agreement

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCJgz_0hvd7Q0c00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council signed off on a 20- year agreement between USC and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Wednesday that would allow the university to offset a quarter of its electricity usage with solar-generated power.

USC will be able to use electricity from an LADWP solar farm in Mojave, which will supply nearly 30% of its energy production to USC. The contract allows the university of offset up to 25 megawatts of electricity per day, which is the equivalent of taking more than 5,400 gasoline-fueled cars off the road, officials said.

USC has set a goal of reaching carbon-neutral status by 2025.

"This agreement between USC and LADWP is an exciting and significant step toward achieving that through increased access to solar energy," USC President Carol Folt said. "This is a meaningful example of how, working together, USC and the city can set the pace and do our part to fight climate change."

The university will begin offsetting electricity immediately, with all USC-operated buildings on the main downtown campus and most buildings on the Health Sciences Campus in Boyle Heights participating.

USC will also contribute $180,000 per year to the LADWP's Clean Energy Adder program, which supports renewable energy for residents in multifamily units.

"This new agreement marks a major milestone toward reducing our environmental impact and realizing our goal of achieving climate neutrality," said Mick Dalrymple, USC's chief sustainability officer. "By taking this step, we hope to set an example for other L.A. institutions to seek out aggressive solutions to the climate crisis."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Mojave, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Ladwp Solar Farm#Clean Energy Adder
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager

This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
sac.media

Opinion: Senior citizens have an advantage in the housing market

Los Angeles County is facing an affordable housing crisis as median home prices have skyrocketed in the area. Despite this, one specific demographic, senior citizens, are able to secure affordable housing while excluding other demographics from these communities. California prohibits housing discrimination based on certain factors such as, race, religion,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy