Neighbors on West 7th St. are upset about an uncleaned pile of trash accumulating in front of one house, reportedly for over a month. According to the Code Enforcement Division of the City of Erie, it's from a tenant at the building in the midst of being evicted. The city has ordered the land owner to clean it up before the end of the day, or face a citation.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO