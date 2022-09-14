Read full article on original website
Fans Enjoys ComiCon in Erie at the Bayfront Convention Center
The Bayfront Convention center was busy on Saturday as fans enjoyed vendors and seminars for day two of ComiCon. From comic books, to legos and memorabilia, there was something for everyone. Mark Concilla, of Erie Promotions explained, "This is a nostalgic event, there's a lot of nostalgic toys, pop culture....
Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend
The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
Festivals, Fairs, and Conventions this Weekend
Erie's Comicon starts today at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Convention will host a variety of activities, seminars, and celebrity guest appearances. This weekend, Ribfest continues throughout the weekend with a variety of local performers and an opportunity to try BBQ dishes from vendors around the country. For one more...
Erie SeaWolves Announce Potential Playoff Schedule
The Erie SeaWolves have not secured a playoff spot yet, but should they, a schedule for the Division Series has been released. The SeaWolves will host Game 1 of the Division Series on Tuesday, Sept. 20. First pitch from UPMC park would be at 6:35 p.m. Erie would play Richmond...
Erie Events Executive Director Announces Retirement
Erie Events executive director Casey Wells has announced his retirement. It will be effective January 2023. Wells is responsible for the professional, administrative direction and management of the four Erie Events facilities. They include Erie Insurance Arena, Warner Theatre, Bayfront Convention Center, UPMC Park, the Sheraton and Marriott Hotels and...
Erie Irish Festival Announces Free Festival Parking
The Erie Irish Festival has announced that the festival will have free parking Downtown in a few different locations. The Irish Festival begins this Friday and will continue through the weekend. The festival said the Erie Parking Authority has generously donated parking for the Irish Festival. The UPMC employee parking...
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
Crime, Housing, Homeless Concerns Dominate Public Forum In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – From crime, to housing, to concerns about the growing homeless population in Jamestown, residents got the chance to speak directly with local leaders during a Wednesday night forum. Held at First United Methodist Church, this was the first large-scale public feedback meeting held...
Local Arby's Locations Raise Money for Employee Who Had Stroke
Local Arby's locations have been asking for donations after a local employee had a stroke about two weeks ago. Keith Habercam was closing at the Arby's located at 2325 West 12th St. when coworkers noticed he began showing symptoms of a stroke. Habercam was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated, and is now recovering.
St. Patrick's Haven Damaged by Fire
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a homeless shelter in downtown Erie. On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at St. Patrick's Haven on East 12th Street, forcing 24 men who were staying there to evacuate. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
Crawford County Courthouse to Temporarily Close
The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed starting Monday September 26 until October 10 due to lead contaminated paint found during an ongoing ventilation project. The Commissioners have had to move some offices around for the next few weeks. Voter services will be located in the Public Safety building on...
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
Millfair Road to be Closed Monday
Millcreek and Fairview Township announced that Millfair Road will temporarily close between Heidler and Sterrettania Road on Monday, September 19th. The closure will go into effect from 7 a.m. that morning to mid-late afternoon. An Emergency Management representative said the road closure is to replace a storm water drainage pipe...
Road Closure Scheduled for Railroad Work in Pleasant Township
Crescent Park on Route 3005 in Pleasant Township, Warren County will be closed to through traffic from September 19th to September 23rd. The closure is due to railroad work. Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing north of the intersection with Route 6 and Crescent Park. A...
Neighbors Upset Over Trash on Sidewalk, Just Blocks from RibFest
Neighbors on West 7th St. are upset about an uncleaned pile of trash accumulating in front of one house, reportedly for over a month. According to the Code Enforcement Division of the City of Erie, it's from a tenant at the building in the midst of being evicted. The city has ordered the land owner to clean it up before the end of the day, or face a citation.
Police Remind Residents To Lock Their Vehicles Following Two Attempted Thefts
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are reminding the public of the importance of locking their vehicles after two people were arrested twice this week for attempted theft. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department say 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elise Redeye, of Salamanca, allegedly tried...
State Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Accident
Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident. It happened around 5 am on Saturday morning in the 7000 block of West Ridge Road. The operator, identified as 24 year-old Dylan Oakes of Girard was heading east when he ran off Route 20, hit several fixed objects and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Man Killed in Crash in Sheffield Township
A man was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle in Sheffield Township, Warren County, on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 948 south of Henrys Mill Rd. around 6:54 a.m. Charles Honeywell, 52, of Hunlock Creek, was heading north on Route 948 in a...
