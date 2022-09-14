ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Rapid Reaction: Tennessee destroys Akron in tune-up for Florida

The Tennessee Vols easily handled business against the Akron Zips in Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, winning 63-6. Tennessee showed off their high-powered offense via several long touchdown plays, including a 48-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt and a 57-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton to Ramel Keyton.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Joe Milton looked great against Akron, what does that mean for Hendon Hooker?

Tennessee football smoked the Akron Zips 63-6 on Saturday night. Many players contributed to the beatdown but possibly no one laid the wood to Akron more than the Vols’ top two quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Hooker was 14-18 for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns while Milton went 4-5 for 112 yards and two touchdowns. But Milton in particular raised some eyebrows with his throws. The backup QB seemed to have a bit more touch with the football and noticeably placed his deep throws better than Hooker has to this point in the season. Not to mention, Milton has an absolute cannon of an arm and can toss a football 60 or so yards with minimal effort.
AKRON, OH
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE

