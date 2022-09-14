Tennessee football smoked the Akron Zips 63-6 on Saturday night. Many players contributed to the beatdown but possibly no one laid the wood to Akron more than the Vols’ top two quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Hooker was 14-18 for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns while Milton went 4-5 for 112 yards and two touchdowns. But Milton in particular raised some eyebrows with his throws. The backup QB seemed to have a bit more touch with the football and noticeably placed his deep throws better than Hooker has to this point in the season. Not to mention, Milton has an absolute cannon of an arm and can toss a football 60 or so yards with minimal effort.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO