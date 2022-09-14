Read full article on original website
Rapid Reaction: Tennessee destroys Akron in tune-up for Florida
The Tennessee Vols easily handled business against the Akron Zips in Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, winning 63-6. Tennessee showed off their high-powered offense via several long touchdown plays, including a 48-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt and a 57-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton to Ramel Keyton.
Tennessee Vols accomplish something against Akron that they haven’t done since 2014
The Tennessee Vols accomplished something against Akron on Saturday night that they haven’t accomplished since 2014. According to ESPN’s broadcast, the Vols’ sellout against Akron (101,915 fans — the new capacity at Neyland) –is Tennessee’s first sellout against a non-Power-5 program since 2014 against Utah State.
2 reasons why the win against Akron is going to help the Tennessee Vols beat Florida
The Tennessee Vols, a team that has its sights set on winning at least 10 games and making a run in the SEC East, completely dominated the Akron Zips on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium, winning 63-6. Tennessee is now 3-0 after playing a quarter of their schedule. Getting through...
Tennessee Vols junior deserves a lot of credit for something that happened off the field against Akron
Tennessee Vols fans should obviously be thrilled after UT’s big win against Akron on Saturday night. Sure, it’s a game the Vols expected to win. But a 63-6 win is reason for celebration, regardless of the opponent. One moment, however, that shouldn’t be celebrated was the unfortunate incident...
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
Tennessee Vols player sends strong message to recruits after win over Akron
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a big game on Saturday night against Akron, catching five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Hyatt, a former four-star recruit, is living up to his potential so far this season, which is a testament to the coaching staff. Josh Heupel...
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests
Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
Joe Milton looked great against Akron, what does that mean for Hendon Hooker?
Tennessee football smoked the Akron Zips 63-6 on Saturday night. Many players contributed to the beatdown but possibly no one laid the wood to Akron more than the Vols’ top two quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Hooker was 14-18 for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns while Milton went 4-5 for 112 yards and two touchdowns. But Milton in particular raised some eyebrows with his throws. The backup QB seemed to have a bit more touch with the football and noticeably placed his deep throws better than Hooker has to this point in the season. Not to mention, Milton has an absolute cannon of an arm and can toss a football 60 or so yards with minimal effort.
Friday Frenzy: Week 5 football matchups, scores
The latest scores and updates from week 5 of high school football across East Tennessee on Sept. 16, 2022
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
WATCH: Former Vols baseball star pitches untouchable inning in minor league game
For the Tennessee Vols, Ben Joyce was considered one of the best relievers in college baseball. His unreal velocity and impressive off-speed were marvels around the country. Now, he’s in the minor leagues. After being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, Joyce has been performing well. His control has...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
