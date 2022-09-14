ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (formerly known as Project Aurora) received its proper, finalized title during GameSpot's recent Swipe mobile showcase, but today, during Activision's Call of Duty Next event, the game was fully unveiled. Activision is hoping to offer a genuine Warzone experience with 120 online players, a huge map, vehicles, and mechanics like the Gulag, all on iOS and Android devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Second Source#Video Game#Modern Warfare Ii#Warzone Mobile#Warzone And Call Of Duty
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation

Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed

As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Next Reveal Event: Start Time And How To Watch

As previously announced by Activision, today's Call of Duty Next event will serve as a major reveal for both Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. This is the first time we'll get a chance to see Modern Warfare 2's competitive offering, though the campaign was briefly shown off previously. Here's what you need to know about Call of Duty Next, including how to watch and the start time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone 2.0 Overhauls The Gulag -- Here's How It Works

The sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone was officially revealed during Call of Duty Next on September 15, featuring the brand-new Al Mazrah map and a reinvented Gulag. Here we highlight everything we learned about Warzone 2.0's updated Gulag experience. The Gulag, Warzone's home for second chances, was originally a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg

Since its release in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has expanded with a variety of crossover-themed updates. And just like any battle royale game, people love to show off their skins in-game. It's almost become a statement to have either the most expensive skin or the ones that only come once a year. Throughout the years, Activision has licensed some properties to create new outfits or operators for the item shop in-game. The first crossover began during the Modern Warfare era in October 2020 with the Haunting of Verdansk. This was the first time Activision sold licensed skins that were inspired by horror movies such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, and The Drums of Jeopardy.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch Will Disappear October 2, Return As Overwatch 2 October 4

The original version of Overwatch that launched in 2016 will be no more starting on October 2, after which the game's servers will be shut down and converted into Overwatch 2, Blizzard has confirmed. In a group interview that Eurogamer participated in, Blizzard stated Overwatch will go offline 27 hours...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All

Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Invasion, Prisoner Breakout, and other Modes Breakout | COD Next Showcase 2022

A brand new mode called Invasion is coming to CoD: MWII. While there's a clear objective, you won't have an announcer yelling at you, and the mode will include plenty of AI you'll be fighting against. 2 6v6 modes are on the way as well in Prisoner Rescue & Knockout. Prisoner Rescue is an attack and defend mode, where one team is trying to break a prisoner out. 3rd person mode is also coming to MWII. Special Ops is also coming to MWII.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable

Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Street Fighter 6 - 20 Minutes of Ken Gameplay

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The latest fighter to join the rooster SF6 is Ken, and we have 20 minutes of gameplay from the Tokyo Game Show demo. Watch Ken fight every character revealed so far including the recently added Juri, Kimberly, and Guile, set to the highest level CPU.
VIDEO GAMES

