Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Is A Separate Game, Not A Port
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (formerly known as Project Aurora) received its proper, finalized title during GameSpot's recent Swipe mobile showcase, but today, during Activision's Call of Duty Next event, the game was fully unveiled. Activision is hoping to offer a genuine Warzone experience with 120 online players, a huge map, vehicles, and mechanics like the Gulag, all on iOS and Android devices.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage. As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming,...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements
The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Gamespot
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
Gamespot
PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed
As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Next Reveal Event: Start Time And How To Watch
As previously announced by Activision, today's Call of Duty Next event will serve as a major reveal for both Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. This is the first time we'll get a chance to see Modern Warfare 2's competitive offering, though the campaign was briefly shown off previously. Here's what you need to know about Call of Duty Next, including how to watch and the start time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
" Joseph Cecot breaks down Sarrif Bay, one of Modern Warfare 2's big maps. as well as a smaller map called Mercado Las Almas"
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Overhauls The Gulag -- Here's How It Works
The sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone was officially revealed during Call of Duty Next on September 15, featuring the brand-new Al Mazrah map and a reinvented Gulag. Here we highlight everything we learned about Warzone 2.0's updated Gulag experience. The Gulag, Warzone's home for second chances, was originally a...
Gamespot
Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
Since its release in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has expanded with a variety of crossover-themed updates. And just like any battle royale game, people love to show off their skins in-game. It's almost become a statement to have either the most expensive skin or the ones that only come once a year. Throughout the years, Activision has licensed some properties to create new outfits or operators for the item shop in-game. The first crossover began during the Modern Warfare era in October 2020 with the Haunting of Verdansk. This was the first time Activision sold licensed skins that were inspired by horror movies such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, and The Drums of Jeopardy.
Gamespot
Overwatch Will Disappear October 2, Return As Overwatch 2 October 4
The original version of Overwatch that launched in 2016 will be no more starting on October 2, after which the game's servers will be shut down and converted into Overwatch 2, Blizzard has confirmed. In a group interview that Eurogamer participated in, Blizzard stated Overwatch will go offline 27 hours...
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Adding Third-Person Mode To Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to add some big new features to its competitive multiplayer, including one feature that hasn't been seen in the Call of Duty series since the other Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009. Revealed as part of the Call of Duty Next presentation,...
Gamespot
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All
Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Invasion, Prisoner Breakout, and other Modes Breakout | COD Next Showcase 2022
A brand new mode called Invasion is coming to CoD: MWII. While there's a clear objective, you won't have an announcer yelling at you, and the mode will include plenty of AI you'll be fighting against. 2 6v6 modes are on the way as well in Prisoner Rescue & Knockout. Prisoner Rescue is an attack and defend mode, where one team is trying to break a prisoner out. 3rd person mode is also coming to MWII. Special Ops is also coming to MWII.
Gamespot
Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable
Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 - 20 Minutes of Ken Gameplay
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The latest fighter to join the rooster SF6 is Ken, and we have 20 minutes of gameplay from the Tokyo Game Show demo. Watch Ken fight every character revealed so far including the recently added Juri, Kimberly, and Guile, set to the highest level CPU.
Comments / 0