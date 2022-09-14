Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car
A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill
A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Barricaded subject response in Cortlandt
Cortlandt, New York – On September 14, 2022, at about 12:20 p.m., the New York State Police responded to a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the town of Cortlandt for a barricaded subject armed with a gun. The State Police, in conjunction with the Westchester County Police Department,...
2 Westchester officers hurt when barricaded man opens fire, officials say
CORTLANDT, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Westchester County officers were hit by bullet fragments when a man who barricaded himself inside a home opened fire at police on Wednesday, officials said. The standoff occurred at a home on Quaker Bridge Road in Cortlandt. New York State Police and Westchester County officers responded to the home around […]
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
Man Accused Of Smashing Car Windows, Stealing Property In Monticello
A 33-year-old man from the region has been nabbed for allegedly smashing windows and stealing property from vehicles. Sullivan County resident Philip A. Jacobs, age 33, of Monticello was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15, following an investigation into numerous break-ins. According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Polie, Jacobs...
4-Time Convicted Man Nabbed Again For Burglary In New Windsor, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man convicted four times for burglary was nabbed again for another alleged home break-in. Dutchess County resident Jesse W. Moranski, age 41, of Beacon, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for an alleged Orange County home burglary in New Windsor. The burglary was uncovered around 3:30 p.m.,...
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley
Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
Salem DWI jury sent home for weekend without delivering a verdict
POUGHKEEPSIE – The six jurors and two alternates in the DWI trial for Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem began deliberations on Friday afternoon and were dismissed at 4:30 p.m. without delivering a verdict. City Court Judge Scott Volkman will reconvene the court on Monday morning at 8:45 a.m.
Police: Man arrested for robbing delivery truck driver in Uniondale
Nassau police say a Hempstead man was arrested for a robbery in Uniondale.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
