Amarillo, TX

KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Nitrous and The Need For Speed At The Dragway

The Amarillo Dragway will be having some fun this weekend with “Match Race Madness.”. The 16th and 17th will feature nitro cars, funny cars, shootouts, jet dragsters, and music. The Band Monarch and Cameron James Smith perform Friday night and Touching Voodoo hit the stage Saturday night. Friday’s dragway...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street

Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident

HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
HEREFORD, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Buck Wild West Texas Estate Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

If I've learned anything during my time spent browsing Zillow, it's that there are so many design choices people make that I will never understand. Whether they were choices made decades ago that simply seem incredibly outdated or they are hyper modern choices that simply seem impractical, everyone has their preferences. Due to these extreme design choices, it can make some houses with so much potential sit on the market for months. Even though it's an easy fix to repaint or change the décor, it can be a bit overwhelming and seem like it's not worth the hassle.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Shooting Death On Grand Street

Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford

A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police Searching For Man

Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
AMARILLO, TX

