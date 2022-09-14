Read full article on original website
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
hppr.org
I Could Do Without the Names
Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
KFDA
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40
kgncnewsnow.com
Nitrous and The Need For Speed At The Dragway
The Amarillo Dragway will be having some fun this weekend with “Match Race Madness.”. The 16th and 17th will feature nitro cars, funny cars, shootouts, jet dragsters, and music. The Band Monarch and Cameron James Smith perform Friday night and Touching Voodoo hit the stage Saturday night. Friday’s dragway...
KFDA
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
kgncnewsnow.com
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
abc7amarillo.com
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident
This Buck Wild West Texas Estate Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen
If I've learned anything during my time spent browsing Zillow, it's that there are so many design choices people make that I will never understand. Whether they were choices made decades ago that simply seem incredibly outdated or they are hyper modern choices that simply seem impractical, everyone has their preferences. Due to these extreme design choices, it can make some houses with so much potential sit on the market for months. Even though it's an easy fix to repaint or change the décor, it can be a bit overwhelming and seem like it's not worth the hassle.
kgncnewsnow.com
Shooting Death On Grand Street
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
kgncnewsnow.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford
kgncnewsnow.com
Police Searching For Man
KFDA
Victim, suspect flown to hospitals after a stabbing at Hereford apartments, police say
