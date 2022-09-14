ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy