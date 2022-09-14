Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Stop the violence' | Vigil held to honor man who was gunned down outside Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA — More than 100 people showed up Saturday night to honor a man who was working to make his community a better place for the youth. Atlanta Police Department said 36-year-old Terrence Denson was shot and killed on Sept. 8 outside the 656 Sports Bar and Grille on Pryor Street southwest.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
cobbcountycourier.com
GBI issues initial statement on investigation of fatal shooting by Cobb County police
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued its statement on yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in Marietta during a domestic dispute call:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating
The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of killing teen found in Gwinnett park indicted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang. More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
Family, friends say farewell to Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Ervin had been with the sheriff's office...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Family reacts after man is indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old Tori Lang last year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friday would have been the 20th birthday of a woman killed last year; her family joined together to reflect and talk about the recent indictment in her case. Tori Lang was found shot to death under a tree at a Gwinnett County park last year....
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
fox5atlanta.com
New father attacked, beaten on Roswell walking trail
The man was found unconscious near Roswell Area Park. He had serious injuries from blunt force trauma, officials said.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 6