ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police

A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident.  The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team.  "The...
PARKESBURG, PA
fox29.com

Search of Chester County property linked to 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

DeGuio was 24-years-old when she disappeared without a trace from her home in Upper Darby on June 3, 2014. She reportedly left without her cell phone, credit cards, or a change of clothes. Leads have been sparse in the more than eight years since DeGuio vanished. Authorities in Upper Darby have commemorated the anniversary of her disappearance by asking for tips.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
City
Nottingham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Bernhardt
NBC Philadelphia

Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say

A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Fbi#Crime#Daily Times
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Skippack Township: police

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Several bomb technicians and deputies were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The FBI says a live training device unexpectedly detonated. "This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia," the FBI said in a statement. The injured include three deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, technicians from Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. They were all treated at the hospital.The cause of the detonation is not yet known. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nottingham MD

Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
CECIL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy