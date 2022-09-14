Read full article on original website
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police
A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen
PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident. The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team. "The...
Search of Chester County property linked to 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
DeGuio was 24-years-old when she disappeared without a trace from her home in Upper Darby on June 3, 2014. She reportedly left without her cell phone, credit cards, or a change of clothes. Leads have been sparse in the more than eight years since DeGuio vanished. Authorities in Upper Darby have commemorated the anniversary of her disappearance by asking for tips.
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say
A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in...
Delcoland highlights Delaware County on the minigolf course
Move over Disneyland… Bob’s got another “land” for you to check out… Delcoland! The minigolf course highlights different towns in Delaware County and serves up cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, and milkshakes.
Driver crashes into day care building in West Philadelphia
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle suffered severe front-end damage.
Emergency work caused traffic mess on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania
The right and center lanes of I-95 south near Route 352 have reopened.
Multiple people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Skippack Township: police
SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Several bomb technicians and deputies were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The FBI says a live training device unexpectedly detonated. "This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia," the FBI said in a statement. The injured include three deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, technicians from Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. They were all treated at the hospital.The cause of the detonation is not yet known.
Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home. When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect vehicle after shots fired on I-95
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Cecil County this morning. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray SUV. After the shot was fired, the SUV continued traveling northbound on I-95. The victim told state...
