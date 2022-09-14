Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Buffalo State Athletics
Knudsen Scores Late Winner to Lift Men's Soccer Over Grove City
BUFFALO, NY - Pat Knudsen (Randaberg, Norway/St. Svithium) scored the lone goal of the game in the 81st minute to lead the Buffalo State men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Grove City on Saturday evening, snapping a four-game winless streak for the Bengals. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Soccer Notches Win Over Alfred State
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team took a 2-0 victory this afternoon in a non-conference matchup with Alfred State on Coyer Field. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State – 2, Alfred State – 0 LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: Buffalo State (4-1-1), Alfred...
Buffalo State Athletics
Football Falls to #14 Cortland in Home Opener
BUFFALO, NY – The visiting Red Dragons raced out to a 28-0 lead, and scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions to pull away with a 66-7 victory over the Buffalo State football team on Saturday afternoon. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Cortland – 66, Buffalo State – 7...
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Dunkirk Falls at East Aurora, Fredonia Beats Tonawanda
Dunkirk had the misfortune of losing two close games to start the high school football season, and that trend continued Friday night. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Marauders fell behind big in the first half and then rallied, but the comeback effort fell short as they lost at East Aurora by a 20-13 score in a Class B-2 battle.
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Soccer Draws with Houghton, 1-1
BUFFALO, NY – A.J. Haase (Williamsville, NY/Williamsville South scored her first goal of the season in the 78th minute to earn a 1-1 draw for the Buffalo State women's soccer team against Houghton in non-conference action on Thursday evening at Coyer Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State –...
westsidenewsny.com
Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
Orchard Park Festival of the Arts returning
This weekend, the Orchard Park Festival of the Arts will be back at the ECC South Campus.
stepoutbuffalo.com
The Ultimate Buffalo Fall Bucket List
Temperature drops and Bills Mafia madness aren’t the only changes fall brings. With autumn comes a whole new list of fun things to do around Buffalo and Western New York. From leaf peeping, pumpkin patching, and apple picking to frights, pumpkin spice and fall bites, there’s so much to do before the snow flies! Here are some must do activities to add to your Buffalo bucket list this fall:
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Bills Mafia Boat Parade
Bills fans have to wait until Monday night for some football, and there's no shortage of team spirit while we wait. A Bills Mafia Boat Parade was held Saturday along the Buffalo River.
3 Things That Aren’t Cults but Feel Like it in Western New York
Living in Western New York has lots of great perks about it. These, among other thing, is what causes us to really love living in the 716. However, sometimes that loves get's a little extreme. So extreme, that some outsiders might thing of it as something like a cult. Here...
Recent Orchard Park High School graduate dies in Tampa
The Orchard Park community is rallying together after the sudden loss of Carson Senfield, 19. Senfield was killed in Tampa, Superintendent of Orchard Park Central Schools confirmed to 7 News.
Search called off for person potentially hit by train
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
buffalorising.com
UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.
Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
Investigation launched after alleged racial slurs hurled at JV soccer game
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Officials with the North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls school districts launched investigations after it was alleged that racist slurs were used during a recent JV girls soccer game. The alleged incident by a group of North Tonawanda students, toward Niagara Falls students, happened Thursday evening...
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, September 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: City of Buffalo considering eminent domain to take over South Park Ave. properties; new Executive Chef for Oliver’s; Coffee & Stone Café opening in NT; Roswell Park & Buffalo Black Nurses job fair.
2021 Orchard Park High graduate shot and killed in Florida
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, was killed early Saturday morning in Tampa, Fla. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. The superintendent of Orchard Park Schools, David Lilleck, confirmed that Senfield was killed by a driver who said...
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
