Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Knudsen Scores Late Winner to Lift Men's Soccer Over Grove City

BUFFALO, NY - Pat Knudsen (Randaberg, Norway/St. Svithium) scored the lone goal of the game in the 81st minute to lead the Buffalo State men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Grove City on Saturday evening, snapping a four-game winless streak for the Bengals. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Notches Win Over Alfred State

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team took a 2-0 victory this afternoon in a non-conference matchup with Alfred State on Coyer Field. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State – 2, Alfred State – 0 LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: Buffalo State (4-1-1), Alfred...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Football Falls to #14 Cortland in Home Opener

BUFFALO, NY – The visiting Red Dragons raced out to a 28-0 lead, and scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions to pull away with a 66-7 victory over the Buffalo State football team on Saturday afternoon. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Cortland – 66, Buffalo State – 7...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

HS Football: Dunkirk Falls at East Aurora, Fredonia Beats Tonawanda

Dunkirk had the misfortune of losing two close games to start the high school football season, and that trend continued Friday night. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Marauders fell behind big in the first half and then rallied, but the comeback effort fell short as they lost at East Aurora by a 20-13 score in a Class B-2 battle.
DUNKIRK, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Draws with Houghton, 1-1

BUFFALO, NY – A.J. Haase (Williamsville, NY/Williamsville South scored her first goal of the season in the 78th minute to earn a 1-1 draw for the Buffalo State women's soccer team against Houghton in non-conference action on Thursday evening at Coyer Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State –...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Ultimate Buffalo Fall Bucket List

Temperature drops and Bills Mafia madness aren’t the only changes fall brings. With autumn comes a whole new list of fun things to do around Buffalo and Western New York. From leaf peeping, pumpkin patching, and apple picking to frights, pumpkin spice and fall bites, there’s so much to do before the snow flies! Here are some must do activities to add to your Buffalo bucket list this fall:
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Search called off for person potentially hit by train

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours. Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
buffalorising.com

UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.

Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
GRAND ISLAND, NY

