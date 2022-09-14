ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘mystery woman’ spotted at Kim Jong Un’s side baffles experts

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The identity of a mystery woman spotted recently by the side of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has baffled experts and sparked speculation that she’s the tubby tyrant’s loyal half-sister, according to reports Wednesday.

The possible “assistant” —  often photographed wearing a dark-colored suit dress and clutching a handbag — was sighted behind the Supreme Leader at an outdoor concert last week, and at several other events in recent months, according to the Guardian .

She was also seen carrying folders at a speech the despot gave to the country’s parliament, in which he vowed never to give up nuclear weapons , on Sept. 8, according to the outlet.

Watchdogs first noticed the woman shadowing the dictator in February — and have theorized that she’s a relative and possibly Kim’s older half-sister.

“She could be Kim Jong Un’s mysterious half-sister, Kim Sol Song, who reportedly has remained active in the party’s leadership behind the scenes,” the US-based website NK News , which closely monitors the country, wrote in April.

“The new assistant has been seen hovering close to Kim holding a large handbag during four of his public appearances this month, and she was seen handing [Kim] his speech at a large party event at the end of February.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOHK2_0hvd39Bu00
Kim Jong Un at North Korea’s parliament with a mystery woman who may be his new assistant.
KRT

Kim Sol-song is likely in her 30s or 40s, and has “remained active in the party’s leadership behind the scenes,” according to the outlet

North Korea’s strictly-controlled state media have been publishing photos and videos of the woman near Kim for months, but have yet to identify her.

The mystery comes as the supreme leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong , 34, has risen to become one of the most important figures in the North Korean regime in recent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXx4g_0hvd39Bu00
Experts have speculated that the woman could be the dictator’s half-sister, Kim Sol Song.
KRT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTKH7_0hvd39Bu00
The woman near Kim Jong Un at an event on April 16, 2022.
KRT

She’s widely considered the country’s propagandist-in-chief and often represents her powerful brother abroad.

“She is one of a very few people who can talk freely about anything with the leader Kim,” Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korea Studies in Seoul said in 2018.

This year, the dictator also appointed the country’s first female foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, 57.

