ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

53 coronavirus cases reported in a week in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon area

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myXpk_0hvd320p00

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sept. 14 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley is 20,003 in ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120.

That is an increase of 53 from a week ago when cases stood at 19,950.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85118 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of Sept. 14: 3,720

85119 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of Sept. 14: 6,285

85120 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of Sept. 14: 9,998

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Go to medicare.gov/coverage/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-diagnostic-tests .

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

See more stories at yourvalley.net/covid-19 .

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
City
Queen Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
Gold Canyon, AZ
Government
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Health
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
AZFamily

Over one-third of heat-related indoor deaths occur in manufactured or mobile homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The summer heat in Arizona can be deadly, whether you’re outside in the sun or inside your home. This is the first summer the City of Phoenix has had the heat response plan adopted by the city council. In addition, Phoenix is part of the ‘heat relief network,’ which also includes the Salvation Army. Altogether, partners across the Valley are working to bring relief from extreme temperatures.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
GLENDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTAR.com

Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
963
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy