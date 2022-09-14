53 coronavirus cases reported in a week in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon area

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sept. 14 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley is 20,003 in ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120.

That is an increase of 53 from a week ago when cases stood at 19,950.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85118 ZIP code:

Cases as of Sept. 14: 3,720

85119 ZIP code:

Cases as of Sept. 14: 6,285

85120 ZIP code:

Cases as of Sept. 14: 9,998

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Go to medicare.gov/coverage/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-diagnostic-tests .

