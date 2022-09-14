Seminole set to approve nearly billion dollar budget for next fiscal year

Walkers enjoy the Seminole Wekiva Trail near Longwood in August 2019. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Faced with increasing costs for public safety, keeping roads in good shape and hiring new employees, Seminole commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a larger budget for next fiscal year and opted to keep property taxes at the same rate for the 13th consecutive year.

Commissioners are scheduled to give their final votes on the new spending plan at a public meeting on Sept. 27 before it takes effect Oct. 1.

At about $992.5 million, Seminole’s proposed overall budget is about 13% larger than the one for the current fiscal year.

“The additional revenue is used to fund increases in public safety, road maintenance and new positions,” said Lorie Bailey Brown, Seminole’s chief financial officer and resource management director, at the commission meeting regarding the budget.

Commissioners also unanimously approved maintaining the countywide tax rate of $4.88 per $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. The tax rate is estimated to generate nearly $211 million in revenue for the county’s general fund next year, a $23.1 million increase from this fiscal year.

County budget staff noted that property values jumped by nearly 13% this year.

Oviedo resident Bill Hyde noted that many seniors are struggling with inflation and increased costs, and he urged commissioners to approve a lower tax rate.

“It seems that we have 10 or 12% extra coming into the county [in revenue], and inflation is 8 or 9%,” he said. “So it seems like you guys are taking advantage of the spread. This isn’t a business. It’s supposed to be government. You guys don’t need to be making a profit off of what we’re paying you.”

Commissioners did not comment on the property tax rate or Hyde’s request. Commissioner Amy Lockhart then made a motion — approved unanimously by commissioners — to maintain the same rate.

But county officials noted that because of Florida’s Save Our Homes law — which limits annual increases in a property’s value to no more than 3% — many homeowners will not see a large increase in next year’s property tax bill.

A Seminole home with homestead exemption, for example, that had its assessed value rise by $7,408 to $254,332 this year, the owner would pay about $21 more in property taxes next year, Brown said.

Property taxes account for more than half of the county’s general fund, which is used to pay for staff salaries, many road improvements, parks, libraries and recreational services.

The county’s annual budget includes nearly $157 million — an 11.3% increase from this year — for the Sheriff’s Office to fund the hiring of more deputies and staff and the purchase of more equipment and technology.

According to state law, the Sheriff’s Office has the right to appeal any commission decisions regarding its budget to the Governor’s Office, commission Chairman Bob Dallari said.

The county expects to spend nearly $255 million on public safety — including the Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue, county jail, animal services and 911 emergency operations — a more than $16 million increase from this fiscal year, according to county documents.

It also includes $47.6 million in capital projects, including paying for stormwater drainage and road improvements.

