ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Last sorrowful duty of the Head Girls: The fun but formidable ladies-in-waiting whose service to the Queen has finally ended

By Rebecca English
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It’s hard to imagine a more capable — or formidable — bunch of women. Known as ‘the Head Girls’, the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting were constantly by her side, some, astonishingly, for more than 60 years.

They were upright, aristocratic and utterly loyal companions and friends. They dealt with everything from public and personal correspondence and organising the royal diary to accompanying the monarch on engagements, arranging private family events, Christmas and birthday gifts, and even sitting down with the Queen to watch the racing.

Like her family, they are currently putting aside their deep personal grief to help prepare for Monday’s state funeral. And like the staff at Clarence House, who have been told to expect redundancies, they are facing a dramatic change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ce5SV_0hvd2ht200
It’s hard to imagine a more capable — or formidable — bunch of women. Known as ‘the Head Girls’, the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting were constantly by her side, some, astonishingly, for more than 60 years

While sources say it is too early even to begin discussing their future, it is likely that at least two of the five or so women currently working will retire immediately, as they are well into their 80s. They had remained in post because they wanted to stay by the Queen until the end.

An insider has told the Mail that one or two could stay on for at least a few weeks more as Camilla, the new Queen Consort, will be in need of their wise heads — and keen ear for palace gossip.

Another source said yesterday: ‘Everyone has a girl crush on the ladies-in-waiting. They are fun, formidable — and know absolutely everything. Fascinating and terrifying in equal measure.

‘They are utterly fabulous and have been such loyal servants to Her Majesty.’

Historically, a lady-in-waiting has always been a female ‘personal assistant’ at court, often taken from the nobility, to serve a senior royal woman.

The ladies’ tasks today are mainly administrative, but without a shadow of a doubt they remain some of the most trusted, discreet and powerful figures at court — even though they don’t have the most prestigious job title, or earn a salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usp90_0hvd2ht200
Hussey was appointed in 1960, the year of Prince Andrew’s birth, originally to deal with the Queen’s correspondence, but she rose to become her indispensable right-hand woman and great friend

That’s one of the reasons the role almost always goes to a woman of aristocratic background — there are few wealthy enough to be able to afford to take on such a demanding position simply out of love and loyalty to the Crown. The Queen’s five most notable constant companions were Lady Susan Hussey, Dame Mary Morrison, Lady Elizabeth Leeming, Susan Rhodes and Dame Annabel Whitehead.

They were there, yesterday, as their mistress’s coffin was brought to Westminster Hall. Typically elegant in their grief, dressed in black, pearls and diamonds, some leant on walking sticks, others on umbrellas, but they were determined to remain with her to the very end.

The ladies are modest in number compared with those who served past Queens — Elizabeth I had no fewer than 30 ladies-in-waiting, all reported by the Spanish ambassador of the time to be ‘very magnificent and in splendid style’.

Crucially, today’s contingent were all finely tuned to the Queen’s needs and moods.

It is said that when she was on engagements, they would keep a watch for gestures that communicated her feelings. If the Queen twisted her wedding ring around her finger, for example, this was apparently an indication to her lady-in-waiting that she wasn’t enjoying a conversation and wanted to be rescued.

They were also privy to her real feelings about some of her royal duties. Listening to the Everly Brothers perform their hit Cathy’s Clown at the Royal Variety Performance in the 1960s, she is said to have turned discreetly to one lady-in-waiting and said: ‘They sound like two cats being strangled!’

The nuances of their roles and titles can be confusing. For while the Countess of Airlie in recent years held the most senior title — ‘Lady of the Bedchamber’ — it was Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who took charge on a day-to-day basis as the leading ‘Woman of the Bedchamber’.

Tradition holds that a Woman of the Bedchamber would be in daily attendance on the monarch, helping her with bathing and dressing — although today they are relieved of the task of entertaining her with music and dancing as was the case in Tudor times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44clKK_0hvd2ht200
Historically, a lady-in-waiting has always been a female ‘personal assistant’ at court, often taken from the nobility, to serve a senior royal woman. The ladies’ tasks today are mainly administrative, but without a shadow of a doubt they remain some of the most trusted, discreet and powerful figures at court — even though they don’t have the most prestigious job title, or earn a salary

Hussey was appointed in 1960, the year of Prince Andrew’s birth, originally to deal with the Queen’s correspondence, but she rose to become her indispensable right-hand woman and great friend.

She is the fifth and youngest daughter of the 12th Earl Waldegrave and was married to Marmaduke Hussey, later chairman of the board of governors of the BBC.

Such is her closeness to the Royal Family, she was asked to be a godmother of Prince William, and also to accompany the Queen to the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip.

And when the Queen wanted to help Meghan come to terms with the complexities of royal life, it was Lady Susan she personally sent to see her. Unfortunately, Meghan is said to have declined her efforts to help, allegedly failing to appreciate just what a repository of wisdom she could be.

Lady Susan is a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and received the Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Household Long and Faithful Service Medal with 30, 40, 50 and 60-year bars. Cool, calm and effective, she likes to remain enigmatically in the background at royal engagements, aside from collecting flowers and gently nudging on the receiving line.

But in 2001 she was spotted passing the Queen a pound coin so she could buy The Big Issue from a magazine seller while on an official day trip to Brighton.

The Honourable Mary Morrison, 85, worked closely with the Queen since 1960 and is said to have shared her passion for horse racing. She was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in 2013.

In 2018, she gave the Queen a fright after she tumbled down a flight of stairs leading into the ballroom at Balmoral while standing next to her, and suffered a broken ankle.

But she stoically returned to work on crutches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDUdv_0hvd2ht200
Dame Annabel had previously worked as lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, but after Margaret’s death in 2002 began working for the Queen. The Queen is pictured in 2014 being accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Dame Annabel Whitehead on a visit to a Sunday service in King's Lynn

In 2017, the Queen appointed two ‘younger’ ladies-in-waiting after the retirement of some of her other companions.

The Court Circular announced them as ‘the Lady Elizabeth Leeming and Mrs Simon Rhodes to be Extra Ladies-in-Waiting to Her Majesty.’

Lady Elizabeth Leeming is the Queen’s first cousin once removed, and the daughter of the 17th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne.

Mrs Rhodes is married to Simon Rhodes, the son of the late Margaret Rhodes, the Queen’s cousin and one of her childhood best friends, who died in 2016.

She was among those who joined ‘HMS Bubble’, the group who helped protect the monarch at Windsor Castle during the Covid-19 pandemic, along with Dame Annabel Whitehead, 79.

Dame Annabel had previously worked as lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, but after Margaret’s death in 2002 began working for the Queen.

She was made a Dame Commander of Royal Victorian Order (DCVO) in 2014 and has also received the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Household Long and Faithful Service Medal for 20 years of service.

A royal source said: ‘I think most of them have been waiting until the Queen went, before retiring themselves. But it could be that one or two stay on just to help the new Queen Consort ease into her role.

‘It’s a very different set up at Buckingham Palace compared to the one over at Clarence House.’

Another source said they didn’t believe the Queen Consort planned to appoint any new ladies-in-waiting ‘at this point’.

She already has two very talented women heading up her private office — Sophie Densham, her private secretary, and Belinda Kim, assistant private secretary — who also accompany her on official engagements.

And it has long been rumoured that one of her closest and longest-standing aides, Amanda MacManus, who left royal service last year, will return in a ‘supercharged’ new role.

‘There’s no hurry as it is such early days and the Queen Consort has such a great team in place,’ said a source. ‘But it is inevitable that her office will need to expand.’

As it does, the Queen Consort must be able to relax amid a close and trusted circle of ladies of her own.

Comments / 16

just stop
2d ago

“And when the Queen wanted to help Meghan come to terms with the complexities of royal life, it was Lady Susan she personally sent to see her. Unfortunately, Meghan is said to have declined her efforts to help, allegedly failing to appreciate just what a repository of wisdom she could be.”Well of course she did, that stupid twit

Reply(7)
17
AP_001003.5aa68d90d4af4652a31966107c81ec53.1215
1d ago

Notice how Catherine is holding her head high and Megan low, says all we need to know. She shouldn’t even be there, especially at that ceremony.

Reply
7
Tippy Cameron
2d ago

60 years of service to the queen. What an honor!

Reply
13
Related
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Margaret Rhodes
Person
Prince Philip
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man is arrested for GRABBING Queen's coffin: Black-clad mourner rushes from queue and lifts the Royal Standard off the monarch's casket before being tackled to the ground - shoving girl, seven, and leaving onlookers gasping in shock

Police have arrested a man who attempted to grab at the Queen's coffin - in an incident which left mourners stunned. Officers tackled the man to the floor during the jaw-dropping incident, which took place around 10pm at Westminster Hall on Friday. It is believed the man pushed through a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Engagements#Queen Consort#Uk
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

Lady Louise's curtsey to the Queen: Sophie Wessex's daughter, 18, is joined by her brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, as he is seen for the first time since the death of his grandmother the Queen

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty's procession from Buckingham Palace. Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince William Confronted by Member of the Public About Harry’s Birthday

Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

603K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy