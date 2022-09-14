Read full article on original website
Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
Welcome to Mountaintop: Dignitaries gather at Mountaintop Beverage facility
MORGANTOWN -- “Welcome to Mountaintop,” Jeff Sokal said Friday afternoon, drawing cheers from 100 or so people gathered in the shadow of a behemoth structure perched like a crown atop th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
USPS Job Fair to Be Held Sept. 22 in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
Adopt a rescue for Puppy Mill Awareness Day
Sept. 17 is National Puppy Mill Awareness Day, but what are puppy mills, and why are they a reason to adopt your next companion from a shelter?
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
The Recorddelta
Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire
BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
Commissioner Leonhardt Welcomes Mountaintop Beverage to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt formally welcomed the state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown, W.Va. Commissioner Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has been working with the company since 2019 to secure a location in the Mountain State. The company will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year.
Here’s what to expect at the Lewis County Fair
The Lewis County Fair is set to kick off in Jane Lew next week, and motorsports fans will have a lot to look forward to during the three-day event.
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
West Virginia tattoo shop offering $60 tats with half the sales going to an animal shelter
Looking to get your first or maybe your next tattoo? A shop in Moundsville, West Virginia might be the place for you. Devil Dog Tattoos is hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Marshall County Animal Shelter on October 8. Tattoos will be $60, and you will need to select from the flash created by the shop […]
Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey
Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Gladys M. Alexander Boyles. She is...
2 women wanted for questioning in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg Police Department Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying two women.
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
From country to cannabis: Classic country stars promote new cannabis line in Morgantown
David and Howard Bellamy, more commonly known as The Bellamy Brothers, were in Morgantown on Wednesday to promote their new line of cannabis products in partnership with medical marijuana company Trulieve.
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
