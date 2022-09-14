ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV



 

WDTV

Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Lewis County, WV
Lewis County, WV
Lootpress

USPS Job Fair to Be Held Sept. 22 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. Right now, we are looking for new team members to join us in our mission of service to the local community.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
The Recorddelta

Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire

BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Commissioner Leonhardt Welcomes Mountaintop Beverage to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt formally welcomed the state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown, W.Va. Commissioner Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has been working with the company since 2019 to secure a location in the Mountain State. The company will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey

Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Gladys M. Alexander Boyles. She is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV



