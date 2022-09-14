ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lack Of Talent Excuses For Notre Dame Don't Work For Me

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vf0Z0_0hvd1ijY00

Much of talk this week has been about Notre Dame having talent issues, but that is a leap in logic I can't go with

One of the responses I've gotten a lot this week was that clearly I missed on the evaluation of the Notre Dame talent level. That's an easy excuse to jump to, but I think it's a bit too easy, lazy even. Sure, that could be a problem, but I think that takes a leap in logic that I just can't go with.

Did players like Foskey, Ademilola, Hart, etc. all of a sudden become less talented than they did a season ago? Did Lorenzo Styles , Braden Lenzy and Chris Tyree somehow get slower? Did Joe Alt , Blake Fisher , Jarrett Patterson and Michael Mayer never really have blocking talent, and it's just now being exposed, and last year's success was a fluke?

Does anyone really think the talent level between Notre Dame and Marshall is actually close? Come on now, let's get real here.

Is the talent level where it needs to be? No, of course not, that will take some time. But the talent level is certainly better than it has shown this season. There aren't four players on this team getting first round NFL Draft projections based on their good looks, we can all agree on that, right?

Notre Dame isn't play to its talent level, that is without a doubt, but what we've seen so far through two games isn't about talent, it's about the talent playing good football.

We've seen this before.

Was Ohio State not talented in 2014 when they struggled to beat Navy in week one (giving up 370 rushing yards) and got beat by two touchdowns - at home - by a Virginia Tech team that finished 7-6 and lost to East Carolina the next week? Or was that a team going through changes, a team that had talent but wasn't playing up to its talent level?

Well, that Ohio State team went on to win a national championship that season, and in its final three games beat Wisconsin 59-0, Alabama 42-35, and Oregon 42-20. That was not the same team that lost to Virginia Tech in September, but it was the same players.

USC began the 2016 season with three losses in four games, including a season-opening loss to Alabama by a 52-6 score. It also lost by 17 to Stanford and dropped a game to a Utah team that lost to California a week later. By season's end that USC team was outstanding, beating Washington on the road by a 26-13 score. That was a Washington team that made the College Football Playoff that season. USC also beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Clearly they were a far different team down the stretch, but it was the same players. They didn't make trades before the trade deadline, and they didn't sign any free agents. The coaches made some personnel moves and that team responded, and they started playing great football.

In 2016, Oklahoma was coming off a playoff season but began the year 1-2, losing by double digits to Houston (33-23) and Ohio State (45-24). They were dominated in both games, and they also lost three of the next four games, beating TCU by just six (52-46), Texas by only five (45-40) and Texas Tech by just a touchdown (66-59).

A 56-3 pasting of Kansas sparked a run for Oklahoma that ended with six straight wins, and all were by double digits. That included a 56-28 win at #14 West Virginia, a 38-20 win over #13 Oklahoma State and a 35-19 bowl win over #17 Auburn.

They were clearly a different - and better - team down the stretch. Same players, better team. Did the talent change? No. Their performance changed.

That's the focus, that's the problem. Execution, attitude, performance. That needs to be the fix. The talent can and will continue to be improved, and it needs to be improved, but what we've seen this season is about how the team is playing.

That's what Marcus Freeman and his staff need to correct in 2022. Talent isn't why Notre Dame is 0-2, talent won't be the reason it fails to win its next 10 games.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
People

15-Year-Old Sister of Clemson Football Player Bryan Bresee Dies of Brain Cancer: 'A Beautiful Angel'

"You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," Bryan Bresee wrote of his sister, Ella Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle at Clemson University, announced on Thursday that his 15-year-old sister died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. In a post on Instagram, Bresee penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his sister, Ella, which included a series of pictures of them together. "My beautiful sister Ella...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#East Carolina#American Football#Ademilola
The Spun

Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game

Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Freeman makes big religious conversion

Marcus Freeman is the head football coach at the University of Notre Dame, and now his religious faith matches the school’s faith. The St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana shared in an announcement on Sept. 11 that Freeman was the church’s newest Catholic. The announcement said...
GRANGER, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy