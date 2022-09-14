ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Match Report: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
 3 days ago

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg this evening, as result that leaves them in a dangerous position in Group E.

Chelsea were the brighter side in the early stages, controlling possession but were unable to test Philipp Kohn in the Salzburg goal.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz missed chances early on but the first notable opportunity of the game fell to Mason Mount five minutes before the half time whistle, when a ball into the box from Marc Cucurella was headed out by the Salzburg defence, however, the Englishman's first time effort from outside the area was sliced wide.

Mason Mount reacts to his missed opportunity in the first half

IMAGO / Sportimage

A minute later, Salzburg came close themselves when Benjamin Sesko gathered the ball on the edge of the box, before turning and dragging a shot past the post.

Despite there being no first half breakthrough, Graham Potter didn't make any changes to his team at the break and three minutes into the second half, Chelsea took the lead.

Reece James evaded pressure in his own half before driving forward and passing to Mount, whose cross bypassed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the box and rolled to Sterling on the left edge of the area. The winger took a touch and curled a great effort into the far corner to open the scoring.

Sterling scored his first Champions League goal for Chelsea this evening

IMAGO / PA Images

With fifteen minutes to play, a Salzburg attack looked to be routine for Chelsea to defend, but a missed tackle in midfield followed by a mistimed slide by Thiago Silva allowed Junior Adamu to advance into the penalty area, and he fed an unmarked Noah Okafor who slipped a shot in off the toe of Cesar Azpilicueta and under Kepa to equalise for the visitors.

Chelsea huffed and puffed for a late winner, but Salzburg defended well, holding out for a point and denying Chelsea their first Champions League victory this season.

The result leaves the Blues bottom of Group E with one point, their next fixture in the competition coming against AC Milan at home on October 5th - a game Chelsea surely cannot afford to drop more points in if they want to make it out of the group stages.

