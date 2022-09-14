Read full article on original website
The West Alabama Watchman
Papa’s Casket Sales opens in Demopolis
Freddie and Frances Charleston cut the ribbon to their new, unique business Friday, as supporters and well-wishers looked on. The couple has opened Papa’s Casket Sales at 1804 U.S. Hwy. 80 E., and will offer custom-made caskets at affordable prices. Frances Charleston said they can provide all kinds of...
selmasun.com
Prosperity ARP in Marion Junction celebrates 200th year
Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) Church in Marion Junction celebrated its 200th year on Sunday, Sept. 11. Dr. Charles Edgar of Huntsville delivered a sermon with assistance from Rev. Rabun Williams of Monroeville. Other ARP congregation members sang in choir while Judy Lurwig played piano. See below for a history...
selmasun.com
Hear Here Alabama coming to Uniontown on Sept. 29
Hear Here Alabama is coming to Uniontown on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a study on hearing loss in rural communities throughout the state. The study being done by the University of Alabama is aimed at those who are 18 and above who believe that they may have hearing loss.
WTVM
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
selmasun.com
Lemarkus Snow chosen as Long-Lewis Local Hero of the Month for fourth time
Lemarkus Snow has been chosen as Long-Lewis Automotive Group's Local Hero of the Month, marking his fourth time being selected. Snow was presented with his $500 award, which he donated to the Selma City School athletics program. “Lemarkus A. Snow, does so much for Selma," said the Facebook post that...
selmasun.com
‘Joy is Our Journey’ founders plan to raise $100M to grow Southern Black Girls over next 10 years
The Joy is Our Journey bus tour brought a giant pink bus and a three-hour empowerment event to Selma High School on Sept. 9 to reach hundreds of girls who attended from schools across Selma and Dallas County. The bus carried the Joy team, led by Selma High alumni LaTosha...
selmasun.com
Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21 at Valley Grande Golf Course
If you play golf, it is time to sign up for the 23rd Annual Selma Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament to be held at the Valley Grande Golf Course on Sept. 21. Executive Director Sheryl Smedley said registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m., although you can register early. The tournament is a flighted three-person scramble. Tee off is 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all the participants.
alabamanews.net
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
selmasun.com
Teenager dead after shooting at store in Selma
A teenager was killed in a shooting that occurred at a store in Selma. According to media reports the shooting happened at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was found dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Sean Wiggins, 18. No...
WAAY-TV
Murderers fight, 3 other inmates found injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
A fight on Sunday between two murderers at the Limestone Correctional Facility sent one of them to the hospital. Joseph Weaver, 46, of Washington County was injured during a fight with weapons involving Garret Dotch, 41, of Mobile County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Both men are serving life sentences for murder at the Limestone facility.
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
selmasun.com
Body found near Demopolis bridge identified as man reported missing
A body that was found under water near a bridge in Demopolis has been identified as Thomas Taylor, who was recently reported missing along with another man, Damon Gibson. According to the Marengo County Leader, Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences made the identification but has not determined the cause of death.
