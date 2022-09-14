ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker hits out at landmark climate bill by asking: ‘Don’t we have enough trees?’

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s much-watched Senate race, has criticised Democrats’ recently-passed climate and health care bill. Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, criticised the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week. His opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, voted for the legislation, though his proposal to cap the price of insulin for private insurance recipients died because Republicans raised a point of order to strip it from the bill. The legislation passed along party lines, with all 50 Democrats voting for it and Vice President Kamala...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't

In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the special House primary in June, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Republicans#Democratic#Gop#Fox News#Blackness#King
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp, the current Republican governor of Georgia, illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.Sign up to our newsletters.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy