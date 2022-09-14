Read full article on original website
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker hits out at landmark climate bill by asking: ‘Don’t we have enough trees?’
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s much-watched Senate race, has criticised Democrats’ recently-passed climate and health care bill. Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, criticised the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week. His opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, voted for the legislation, though his proposal to cap the price of insulin for private insurance recipients died because Republicans raised a point of order to strip it from the bill. The legislation passed along party lines, with all 50 Democrats voting for it and Vice President Kamala...
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
MSNBC
A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't
In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the special House primary in June, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
MSNBC
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
Walker downplays racism in historic Georgia Senate campaign while casting Warnock as divisive
Herschel Walker made racism a top general election campaign issue in Georgia’s competitive Senate campaign this week with a new TV ad that extols the promise of America and accuses his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, of encouraging division. “Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Palin calls on Begich to drop out of the race after Democrat wins special election
After a Democrat won the special election last week to finish out for Alaska's at-large congressional seat, former Gov. Sarah Palin called on Monday on fellow Republican Nick Begich to withdraw from November's congressional race so that the GOP can unite behind a single candidate. Palin and Begich lost to...
White House press secretary rejects comparing her election skepticism to Trump's
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled at criticism regarding tweets she published questioning the results of previous elections as President Joe Biden scrutinizes Republicans who undermine the 2020 contest.
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
Slate
Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling
Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Canon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
Sarah Palin Defeated as Doubts Grow over GOP Plans to Capture House
Palin lost the Alaska special congressional election to Democrat Mary Peltola, who will become the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
Daily Beast
New Video Shows Trump’s Pick to Run AZ Elections Accusing Pence of ‘Coup’
Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona, has enthusiastically championed a number of conspiracy theories—none more so than the conspiracy of a stolen 2020 election, which is the animating force behind his campaign to run Arizona’s elections. But in a recent campaign speech, Finchem...
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip
Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp, the current Republican governor of Georgia, illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.Sign up to our newsletters.
Washington Examiner
Biden mostly ignores Electoral Count Act while warning democracy in danger
President Joe Biden has spent the last few weeks making dire warnings about threats to democracy and the horrors of Jan. 6, but has been notably silent on a bill making its way through Congress that could help secure election integrity going forward. During Biden's speech in Philadelphia last week,...
