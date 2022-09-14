Read full article on original website
South Carolina politics focus: abortion decision; the new Winthrop Poll; Lindsey Graham's proposal for a federal abortion ban and more
South Carolina’s Republican-led Senate failed to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions in the state earlier this month. The failure of Republicans to pass the bill is another example of a split in the party where abortion is concerned, both in South Carolina and around the country. According...
3rd parties have ballot challenges, but NC unaffiliated candidates have tougher route
Thursday is the International Day of Democracy. It’s a United Nations-sponsored day, and many media organizations are highlighting stories about threats to democracy and examining laws and proposals across the nation. As part of this effort, WFAE is focusing on North Carolina’s laws for ballot access by third parties and unaffiliated candidates, and how they compare to other states.
Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into every thing she does
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in this week, making her the first Alaskan Native in Congress. Before taking office, she went back to rural southwest Alaska, where she was welcomed by the community.
NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month
North Carolina's two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month. Spokespeople for the campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate, which will occur in Raleigh.
Poll: Strong support in South for abortion in cases of rape, severe birth defects
A new Winthrop University poll of people in 11 southern states — including North and South Carolina — shows a majority support abortion if a pregnancy is the result of rape. The Southern Focus survey found that 64% of Republicans said women should be allowed to have an...
Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a video in which she appears to kick a youth activist
Early Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video on Twitter of her in a heated exchanged about gun control with three young activists outside the Capitol earlier that day. In the tweet, Greene, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to take away...
Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's governor have said they feel like they're being manipulated and are confused.
The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery
In Virginia, historians and descendants of enslaved people have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion, the executive mansion. They want it to focus on slavery that was practiced in that house in its early decades. Then Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour took it.
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
The Supreme Court rules Yeshiva University must recognize student LGBTQ group for now
Yeshiva University in New York City will have to continue to recognize an LGBTQ student organization while the school argues its case against the group in state court, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. The opinion Wednesday left in place a New York state court ruling requiring the university to...
Bringing diversity to Maine's nearly all-white lobster fleet
Many of the workers in Maine's lobster processing industry are people of color, but lobstermen are almost all white. A new program is aiming to diversify the state's lobster fleet. A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public...
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says
In Massachusetts, the residents of Martha's Vineyard are scrambling to care for 50 immigrants, mostly from Venezuela, who arrived without warning yesterday at the local airport.
Court rules in favor of Texas law allowing lawsuits against social media companies
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
Florida flies dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A plane paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis left San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday with about 50 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, who then arrived at a small regional airport in Martha's Vineyard. The migrants touched down at about 3:15 p.m. local time. Later Wednesday, a...
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about Mississippi officials' misappropriation of welfare funds and former NFL player Brett Favre's involvement in the scandal.
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod
The 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard this week have been moved again. They're now on a military base on Cape Cod, where Massachusetts authorities say they can be better cared for. Member station WBUR's Simon Rios talked to several migrants, and he joins us now. Simon, thanks for being with us.
Anxiety is high in Puerto Rico as Fiona closes in and threatens historic rainfall
HAVANA — Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with...
Texas denies a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a drug charge
HOUSTON — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
