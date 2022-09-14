Read full article on original website
Dress your best this gameday weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stylist and color specialist Jordan Morchat joined The Three to help us choose the perfect gameday outfit. See how Jordan styled co-host Abigail Metsch on today’s segment by watching the video above. You can learn more about Jordan’s color analysis here.
KBTX.com
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
KBTX.com
Big adventures in a tiny box
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Learning Express, owner Bridget Mais shows The Three how some of the biggest adventures can come from the tiniest box. The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more, and Learning Express College Station has them in stock!. Mais...
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
KBTX.com
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
KBTX.com
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
bctribune.com
Attendance soars at this year’s Kolache Festival
With perfect weather, the Aggies not playing until the afternoon and no more COVID-19 restrictions, over 18,000 people attended this year’s Kolache Festival in downtown Caldwell. Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Mott said the attendance was much better than last year. The 2021 Kolache Festival was the first after a two-year absence due to COVID with about 8,000-
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Miami vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland and KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Miami on Sep. 17, 2022. Attached to this story are the...
KBTX.com
OPAS announces annual gala theme, celebrating 50 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a 50th birthday, it is important to celebrate big, and that’s exactly what OPAS will be doing this year. OPAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with big shows and a big event. Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank their sponsors, while also unveiling the gala’s theme.
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $428,500
Lili Cove is ready to welcome you home. Here, EVERY lot features a green belt behind the home in the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which means no through traffic truly making for an enclave that is virtually impossible to find in other parts of Brazos county! Popular two-story floor plan features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a game room, a huge kitchen, and a walk-in pantry. This 3-way split plan has tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. You will love the quality of an Omega Builders home and all the included features. The stainless appliances, granite counters, and full blinds are included, Carrier HVAC system, farmhouse exterior styled siding, and an industry-leading warranty program. ASK about our incentives! You don’t want to miss out on Lili Cove. It’s one of those streets that becomes “THE STREET” people want to live on for years to come! Finished Pictures are of an example home of same plan.
KBTX.com
Kenedy Lions defeat Somerville Yeguas on the road
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Kenedy Lions (1-2) defeated the Somerville Yeguas (0-3) on the road on Friday Sept. 16. Kenedy started out strong. Daniel Pena made his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Kenedy takes the lead 7-0. Before Somerville could answer, the Lions puts another 7 points...
KBTX.com
Homecoming victory for Anderson-Shiro
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls came into Friday night’s game against the Evadale Rebels 2-1, but this was more than just another game for the Owls it was their homecoming match up. In their final pre-district tune-up the Owls waste no time putting points on the board...
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD elementary school students learn about the importance of kindness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Ross Elementary and Johnson Elementary had a special visitor teach them about kindness. Ruthie Waller, a Bryan ISD Board Member, read ‘The Kindness Quilt’ by Nancy Elizabeth Wallace to the students at the two schools. The book teaches lessons about kindness through a quilt picturing many acts of kindness.
kwhi.com
CHAMPION DRIVE HELD AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR
The Champion Drive – Special Edition Livestock Show took place Thursday morning at the Washington County Fair. The program provides a Fair experience to Brenham and Burton ISD students with special needs. Champion Drive is a collaborative effort between the school district staffs, and dozens of local sponsors and volunteers. The 30 exhibitors in the show this year were paired with 73 volunteer buddies from Brenham and Burton ISD who help them show rabbits, bucket calves, barrows and goats. Winners of each category were awarded a belt buckle. Jaleon Breedlove and Chet Fritch were selected as the outstanding volunteer buddies of the show. This year, the Champion Drive committee will award a number of scholarships to graduating buddie volunteers.
fivereasonssports.com
The Town That I Know So Well
The concept of home is a tenuous one at best. It has a textbook definition, no doubt, often centered around the physical dwelling in which one resides. Is it the place you were born? The place you currently live? The place you identify with?. As the Miami Hurricanes travel to...
KBTX.com
Flag and certificate presented at Bowen Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students gathered inside Bowen Elementary School’s cafeteria Friday afternoon to observe a special presentation by a U.S. soldier. Last year, Bowen Elementary School participated in their first ever “adoption“ and “adopted” Staff Sergeant Desiree McCulloch who was deployed Iraq at the time. Student made cards, banners and other goodies that they sent to McCulloch and her fellow Task Force Medical 16 Soldiers. To show the soldiers appreciation McCulloch presented Bowen with an American Flag that was flown over their temporary hospital in Baghdad, Iraq along with a certificate.
KBTX.com
Aggie baseball begins fall practice
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re five months away from the Aggie baseball team getting their 2023 season underway, but Friday afternoon started their fall workouts at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The team will host two exhibition matches. Lamar will come to Olsen Field on October 15th...
