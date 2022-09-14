ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month

Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
fox10phoenix.com

Animal shelter says puppy was run over, kicked by bystander

LAS VEGAS - A Nevada animal shelter says a one-year-old puppy is recovering after being hit by a car and kicked by a bystander. The Animal Foundation said they received Remy with severe injuries and pain, posting his backstory on Facebook Friday. "After the crash, as Remy lay helpless on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

ICRG Conference on Gambling and Addiction set for Venetian Expo in Las Vegas

The 23rd International Center for Responsible Gaming Conference on Gambling and Addiction will take place Oct. 9-10 in Las Vegas at the Venetian Expo. The conference, held in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo, will feature research on sports wagering, responsible gaming, and gambling disorders. New findings on the health...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

New Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango in northern Nevada deploy Quick Custom Intelligence’s Unified Gaming Platform

SAN DIEGO – The newly opened Legends Bay Casino, Casino Fandango, and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) jointly announced the two casinos in northern Nevada have deployed the QCI’s Unified Gaming Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino’s data.
NEVADA STATE

