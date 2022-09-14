Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Thrillist
This 10-Acre Christmas Light Maze Is Returning to the Las Vegas Strip
Halloween hasn't even happened yet but the city of Las Vegas is already prepping for Christmas. Enchant on the Strip, a massive display of Christmas lights, is making its way to the Las Vegas strip for the holiday season. This won't be the first time Las Vegas residents and visitors...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Tourists complain of skyrocketing hotel room rates as demand grows in Las Vegas
As Las Vegas kicks off another massive weekend of events, it looks like an uptick in tourism is driving prices upward for everyone.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
963kklz.com
This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
fox10phoenix.com
Animal shelter says puppy was run over, kicked by bystander
LAS VEGAS - A Nevada animal shelter says a one-year-old puppy is recovering after being hit by a car and kicked by a bystander. The Animal Foundation said they received Remy with severe injuries and pain, posting his backstory on Facebook Friday. "After the crash, as Remy lay helpless on...
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
cdcgamingreports.com
ICRG Conference on Gambling and Addiction set for Venetian Expo in Las Vegas
The 23rd International Center for Responsible Gaming Conference on Gambling and Addiction will take place Oct. 9-10 in Las Vegas at the Venetian Expo. The conference, held in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo, will feature research on sports wagering, responsible gaming, and gambling disorders. New findings on the health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
Las Vegas school named as National Blue Ribbon school
A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list.
Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
Fox5 KVVU
‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cdcgamingreports.com
New Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango in northern Nevada deploy Quick Custom Intelligence’s Unified Gaming Platform
SAN DIEGO – The newly opened Legends Bay Casino, Casino Fandango, and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) jointly announced the two casinos in northern Nevada have deployed the QCI’s Unified Gaming Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino’s data.
8newsnow.com
NLVPD: 2 dead in North Las Vegas after apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Las Vegas. A man and a woman both in their 40s were found dead in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, police said. Officers responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival,...
Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
Las Vegas man accused of killing woman to be featured on national TV show
Erick Rangel-Ibarra is a suspect in the killing of Lesley Palacio. Her body was found dumped near Valley of Fire State Park in August 2020.
Comments / 21