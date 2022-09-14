ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

National Grid to Host Customer Energy Assistance Pop-Ups

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — National Grid is launching a series of customer energy assistance pop-up events across Massachusetts to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter season. Beginning Sept. 20 at McCann Technical School in North Adams, National Grid and other partners...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires

What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

MountanOne Named a Top Insurance Employer

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MountainOne Insurance, a full-service insurance agency with offices in North Adams, Pittsfield, and Williamstown, has been named a "Top Insurance Employer” by Insurance Business America (IBA). IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council OKs Honorary Street Name for Theater Leaders

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Union Street will now honor Julianne Boyd and Mary Ann Quinson of Barrington Stage Company as "Boyd Quinson Way." The City Council on Tuesday approved the city's first honorary street naming after Ward 6 Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi petitioned for such a process. Lampiasi wanted to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Poodle Breeder's Legal Disputes New to Sonsini Shelter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter is distancing itself from poodle breeder Lee Kohlenberger Jr. after discovering multiple legal complaints against him. Kohlenberger told iBerkshires this week that the shelter would be relocating to his Berkshire Dogs Unleashed location in Lenox. He said that operation had closed last week so his family could "focus on its breeding program Berkshire Poodles."
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

NBUW Makes Interim Executive Director Permanent

PITTSFIELD, Mass. The Board of Directors of the Northern Berkshire United Way (NBUW) has announced the appointment of Duffy Judge as new Executive Director. Judge has filled the role of Interim Executive Director since March of this year, following the vacancy created by Christa Collier when she departed for a position with the Massachusetts Children's Alliance. He has taken the lead on a number of important community initiatives and is committed to following the mission, vision, and values of the agency.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Alex Hardy
WSBS

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Music School Announces 2022 Group Classes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Music School has announced expanded offerings for its 2022 Fall Season. For the start of the new school year, BMS will continue to offer a wide variety of private lessons and group classes ranging from classical training in all band and orchestral instruments, to Introduction to Music for children (offered in English and Spanish), Intergenerational Chamber Music, to performance groups like the BMS String Orchestra and Flute Ensemble, as well as our new offering: Music for Munchkins.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

SVMC Adds New MD to Emergency Department

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), has added Adam P. Kaftan, MD, to the SVMC Emergency Department. Dr. Kaftan earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska and his bachelor’s in biology from the University of Dallas. He completed...
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
VERMONT STATE
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Public Library Book Sale Returns

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Friends of the North Adams Public Library is bringing back a tradition that many community members and book enthusiasts missed during its two-year absence because of the pandemic. "I just think that the community loves this. We get a huge amount of people that come...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
97.5 WOKQ

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

