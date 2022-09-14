ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

nerej.com

Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio

Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Candidates in Maine's First District focus on recent increase in crime

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a focus on crime Thursday in the First District race for Congress. Republican nominee Ed Thelander, a businessowner and former Navy Seal, spoke out in Portland Thursday about the recent rise in violent crime in the city, including almost 50 shootings, about triple the number from the same time last year.
PORTLAND, ME
solarpowerworldonline.com

Nexamp completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Nexamp recently celebrated the completion of the 6.5-MW Rumford Solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. Located north of Portland, Maine, Rumford Solar is a community solar array that uses a Terrasmart tracking system. “Fully developed and constructed by Nexamp, this is one of the first of our...
PORTLAND, ME
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Medical Center nurses reach agreement on first union contract

PORTLAND (WGME) – Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center reached a tentative agreement on their first union contract Thursday. Nurses say the contract covers patient and workplace safety, wages, benefits and working conditions. Some of the wins for nurses include guaranteed breaks and mealtimes and ending the practice of...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man shot in parking lot of Lewiston housing development

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a housing complex. Police says the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man with a...
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness

Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
AUGUSTA, ME
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE

