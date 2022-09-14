ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22

Robinson, David: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation. Burgess, Ashley: Violation of community corrections. Cochran, Carrie: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations. Currie, Anthony. Currie, Anthony: Vandalism. Edwards, Alfred. Edwards, Alfred: Violation of Probation. Lewis, Shamika. Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation. Massengill, Beverly. Massengill, Beverly: Failure to appear.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.

To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Health
Fluvanna County, VA
Government
County
Fluvanna County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wvtf.org

10-year-old archive of city history disappears

For more than a decade, a weekly publication called The Hook covered Charlottesville with flair, winning awards for in-depth reporting on controversies like the firing of former UVA President Teresa Sullivan. “We won the Virginia Press Association’s highest award for our reporting on that," says Lisa Provence, former news editor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

One killed in Albemarle County plane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. Attempts...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Officials continue to investigate fatal airplane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Police and federal agents are investigating a single-engine aircraft crash that occurred Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. One occupant was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say that the individual was in contact with Air Traffic Control, before the crash.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

