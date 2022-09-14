Read full article on original website
BeeWeaver Honey Farm is hosting the sweetest cook off in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all honey lovers and creative cooks!. Laura Weaver, owner of BeeWeaver Honey Farm, joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 16 to talk about their second annual Honey Cook Off. Teams compete for the best main dish, side dish, and dessert. Every dish served...
Aggieland Outfitters wants to make your Aggie Ring Day even more special
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re just one week away from Aggie Ring Day and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to make your Aggie’s day even more special, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered!. On Ring Day, thousands of Aggies, alongside their families and friends, will gather...
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
Big adventures in a tiny box
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Learning Express, owner Bridget Mais shows The Three how some of the biggest adventures can come from the tiniest box. The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more, and Learning Express College Station has them in stock!. Mais...
Aggie Gameday: Miami vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland and KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Miami on Sep. 17, 2022. Attached to this story are the...
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
Kenedy Lions defeat Somerville Yeguas on the road
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Kenedy Lions (1-2) defeated the Somerville Yeguas (0-3) on the road on Friday Sept. 16. Kenedy started out strong. Daniel Pena made his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Kenedy takes the lead 7-0. Before Somerville could answer, the Lions puts another 7 points...
Four true freshmen suspended for Miami game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M will be without four true freshman in the week three contest against Miami. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall plus cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie violated team rules and are not expected to play according to reports. The Aggies and the Hurricanes...
Texas A&M equestrian hosts Maroon & White scrimmage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team hosts its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free and live results can be found here. “We will treat our meet just like a season opener,” head coach Tana McKay...
Flag and certificate presented at Bowen Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students gathered inside Bowen Elementary School’s cafeteria Friday afternoon to observe a special presentation by a U.S. soldier. Last year, Bowen Elementary School participated in their first ever “adoption“ and “adopted” Staff Sergeant Desiree McCulloch who was deployed Iraq at the time. Student made cards, banners and other goodies that they sent to McCulloch and her fellow Task Force Medical 16 Soldiers. To show the soldiers appreciation McCulloch presented Bowen with an American Flag that was flown over their temporary hospital in Baghdad, Iraq along with a certificate.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR CROWNS LITTLE, JUNIOR MR. & MISS
The Little and Junior Mr. and Miss for the 154th Washington County Fair were crowned Wednesday night. Named as the Little Miss was Claire Schulte, daughter of Brandon and Emily Schulte, while the Little Mister is Collin Wilson, son of Chase and Robin Wilson. This year’s Junior Miss is Brooklyn...
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
Aggie cross country set to host Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
Baylor Scott & White hosts cancer education classes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White-College Station is now hosting a new series of cancer education classes. Cancer affects many areas of a patient and their families lives. Whether that means physically, emotionally, or spiritually. Baylor Scott & White told KBTX they wanted to create a safe space to help navigate their cancer journey.
Bryan Vikings host Randle in final pre-district game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are continuing their early season success. The Vikings are coming off a 55-42 win at Brenham and are 2-1 on the year. They’ve also put up 136 points through 3 weeks. Head Coach Ricky Tullos said he’s proud of how his team...
Texas A&M announces sellout for Saturday’s Miami matchup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced Saturday’s much-anticipated home matchup against No. 13 Miami (Fla.) has sold out. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, more than 36,000 tickets have been distributed via student ticket pull. Students who purchased a sports pass for the 2022-23 academic year are guaranteed a ticket until the conclusion of freshman pull day, which was 5 p.m. Thursday. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, there will be an extremely limited amount of “standing room only” tickets available to Texas A&M students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket. Please note there are no guarantees of ticket availability for students with a sports pass or prepaid student guest season ticket who did not pull a ticket before the conclusion of Thursday’s ticket pull.
