kcrw.com
LA’s classic hot dog stand Tail O’ the Pup is open again
Bobby Green led the renovation of the Tail O’ the Pup hot dog stand which reopened in July. Drive down West Hollywood's main drag and you won't miss it. It's the 18-foot-long hotdog-shaped building near the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards. When Green heard there might...
kcrw.com
‘Just for you’: Original owner Sophia Hong reopens Irv’s Burgers
For nearly two decades, Sonia Hong and her mother owned and operated the legendary West Hollywood joint, Irv’s Burgers, where Sonia’s “Just for you” doodles on customers’ plates were as famous as the patties and buns. Three-and-a-half years later, Irv's has returned with a new partner, Lawrence Longo. He's one of the owners of Prince Street Pizza, an investor in Burgers Never Say Die, and the founder of Off The Menu. Longo recounts how he ate a burger a day for a year and Sonia’s burger was the second burger on that journey. Together, they have big plans for the little burger stand and are the subjects of this week’s “In the Weeds.”
kcrw.com
TV, radio veterans unite to create podcast for ‘woke boomers’
Fritz Coleman, longtime LA weatherman, retired from TV in 2020. His next act? What so many folks are doing these days: a podcast. Coleman’s partner in this endeavor is radio veteran Louise Palanker. They created “Media Path,” a podcast that dives into things they love or are intrigued by, from the music of “Dirty Dancing” to Sid and Marty Kroft to comedian Maz Jobrani.
kcrw.com
One-pot recipes, hot dogs, burgers
Cookbook author Melissa Clark reaches for a single pot or pan to create entire meals in one fell swoop. When Bobby Green heard there might be a chance to revive the popular Tail O’ the Pup hot dog stand, famous because it was an 18-foot-shack shaped like a giant hot dog, he bit into the opportunity. After hitting pause for two years, Sonia Hong and Lawrence Long team up to reopen Irv’s Burgers in West Hollywood with the same doodles on plates and a simplified menu. At the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, Phoenix-bred chef Chris Bianco revels in Southern California produce.
kcrw.com
Kuehl: LA sheriff is ‘off the rails’ and harassing political enemies
Sheriff’s deputies raided the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday morning. The department says the raid is tied to an investigation about county contracts awarded to Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit run by Patti Giggans, who is friends with Kuehl. Giggans is also a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, which oversees the department and has clashed repeatedly with Sheriff Alex Villanueva over his refusal to comply with subpoenas.
