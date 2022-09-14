For nearly two decades, Sonia Hong and her mother owned and operated the legendary West Hollywood joint, Irv’s Burgers, where Sonia’s “Just for you” doodles on customers’ plates were as famous as the patties and buns. Three-and-a-half years later, Irv's has returned with a new partner, Lawrence Longo. He's one of the owners of Prince Street Pizza, an investor in Burgers Never Say Die, and the founder of Off The Menu. Longo recounts how he ate a burger a day for a year and Sonia’s burger was the second burger on that journey. Together, they have big plans for the little burger stand and are the subjects of this week’s “In the Weeds.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO