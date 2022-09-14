ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

State, local leaders speak out about bill proposing to sell site of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital could soon be under development if a $5.5 million sale to City Center is approved by lawmakers. Sen. Pat Browne submitted the land conveyance bill earlier this week. The proposal caught some state and local lawmakers off guard, but all say they want to make sure whatever is developed on the land is what's best for Allentown.
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg stops idling. New parking rates carved out in public session.

After a summer of discontent, Phillipsburg residents might finally see a clearer set of rules regarding its eight metered parking lots. Phillipsburg Town Council held a public work session Tuesday to codify a number of parking laws causing confusion for residents and businesses alike. The draft ordinance specifically addresses parking rates, permit eligibility and special events.
WFMZ-TV Online

Oldest documented house in Berks celebrates open house

AMITY TWP., Pa. - An open house celebrates a historic treasure in Amity Township, Berks County. Visitors got to check out the Mouns Jones House. It was built in 1716, and is the oldest documented house in Berks County. They also got to see an archeological dig site on the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Election concerns dominate Montgomery Commissioners meeting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.
Times News

Slatington residents demand action on borough roads

It was standing room only at the Slatington borough council meeting Monday night. Residents came out to complain about road conditions on Shadow Oak Lane, Oakhurst Drive and other streets in the housing development near the elementary school. Instead of going to the podium and giving their name and address,...
thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road Action Launches Seven-Figure GOTV Program and Digital Ad Campaign to Mobilize Voters of Color in Key Swing States

“We’re showing up big to make sure our voices and our votes are heard because we know that communities of color will play a crucial role in deciding November’s election.”. Allentown, Pennsylvania — Today, Make the Road Action Pennsylvania (MRA-PA) kicked off a landmark seven-figure voter engagement program...
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – September 12, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of September 12th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). There are no positive cases among NCP staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 477 inmates have tested positive; 476 have finished their quarantine periods or are...
thevalleyledger.com

THE LOCAL EVICTION CRISIS – TENANTS FACE UPHILL FIGHT

Lehigh Valley, PA — Tenants facing eviction may get their day in court, but they rarely win, unless they have a lawyer. That’s the bottom line of a new study just released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI). The study found that tenants win just 1.7% of...
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant holds drive-up vaccination clinic in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With flu season right around the corner, Giant gave people in Lehigh County a chance to roll up their sleeves. A drive-up vaccination clinic was held Friday at the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. The clinic also offered COVID booster shots for...
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
WBRE

Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
