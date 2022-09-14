ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital could soon be under development if a $5.5 million sale to City Center is approved by lawmakers. Sen. Pat Browne submitted the land conveyance bill earlier this week. The proposal caught some state and local lawmakers off guard, but all say they want to make sure whatever is developed on the land is what's best for Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO