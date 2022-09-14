Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
State, local leaders speak out about bill proposing to sell site of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital could soon be under development if a $5.5 million sale to City Center is approved by lawmakers. Sen. Pat Browne submitted the land conveyance bill earlier this week. The proposal caught some state and local lawmakers off guard, but all say they want to make sure whatever is developed on the land is what's best for Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Under proposed bill, site of former Allentown State Hospital would be sold to City Center Investment Corp.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital may soon be sold. A deal appears to be in the works for the state government to sell the 195-acre property along the Allentown-Bethlehem border to a prominent local developer. The bill, posted on the state website, says the...
New Jersey Globe
Two dead people signed Trenton council candidate petition, lawsuit alleges
Update at 12:27 PM: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz has ordered the Trenton city clerk to hold off on a ballot drawing and printing of ballots in Trenton’s South Ward until after a court hearing set for Monday afternoon. Desiree Clark died six years ago, but still managed to...
Phillipsburg stops idling. New parking rates carved out in public session.
After a summer of discontent, Phillipsburg residents might finally see a clearer set of rules regarding its eight metered parking lots. Phillipsburg Town Council held a public work session Tuesday to codify a number of parking laws causing confusion for residents and businesses alike. The draft ordinance specifically addresses parking rates, permit eligibility and special events.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oldest documented house in Berks celebrates open house
AMITY TWP., Pa. - An open house celebrates a historic treasure in Amity Township, Berks County. Visitors got to check out the Mouns Jones House. It was built in 1716, and is the oldest documented house in Berks County. They also got to see an archeological dig site on the...
I-78, I-80 bridges part of 6 PennDOT projects moving forward without tolling plan
A court decision nixing a bridge tolling plan will not stop the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from moving forward with six of the nine bridge projects on state interstates, the department announced Thursday. PennDOT has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for the following bridge projects this year:. Plans...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election concerns dominate Montgomery Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.
Sound expert testifies Palmer Township factory would violate local noise laws
The conditional use hearing for a proposed factory in Palmer Township is scheduled to continue Oct. 25. But before the conclusion of last Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of supervisors learned the factory could violate the township’s current noise laws. “It would exceed the township’s noise ordinance by...
Times News
Slatington residents demand action on borough roads
It was standing room only at the Slatington borough council meeting Monday night. Residents came out to complain about road conditions on Shadow Oak Lane, Oakhurst Drive and other streets in the housing development near the elementary school. Instead of going to the podium and giving their name and address,...
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road Action Launches Seven-Figure GOTV Program and Digital Ad Campaign to Mobilize Voters of Color in Key Swing States
“We’re showing up big to make sure our voices and our votes are heard because we know that communities of color will play a crucial role in deciding November’s election.”. Allentown, Pennsylvania — Today, Make the Road Action Pennsylvania (MRA-PA) kicked off a landmark seven-figure voter engagement program...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoning board passes on development project with proposed Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday night ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit...
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – September 12, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of September 12th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). There are no positive cases among NCP staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 477 inmates have tested positive; 476 have finished their quarantine periods or are...
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
thevalleyledger.com
THE LOCAL EVICTION CRISIS – TENANTS FACE UPHILL FIGHT
Lehigh Valley, PA — Tenants facing eviction may get their day in court, but they rarely win, unless they have a lawyer. That’s the bottom line of a new study just released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI). The study found that tenants win just 1.7% of...
Bucks County to Receive Part of $1B Settlement Pennsylvania Made with Pharmaceutical Companies
Bucks County will receive part of the more than $1 billion settlement between Pennsylvania and three major pharmaceutical distributors regarding their roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic. John McDevitt wrote about the settlement for KYW Newsradio. All 67 counties are eligible for part of the settlement. The factors...
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant holds drive-up vaccination clinic in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With flu season right around the corner, Giant gave people in Lehigh County a chance to roll up their sleeves. A drive-up vaccination clinic was held Friday at the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. The clinic also offered COVID booster shots for...
fox29.com
Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dieruff student hit by car after school, Allentown eying more safety measures in the area
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pedestrian safety near Allentown schools is back on the forefront of minds. A student was hit by a car near Dieruff High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. This comes only nine days after a teacher's aide was hit and killed crossing North Irving Street at 6:45 a.m. September 6.
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
