Judge orders an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist to pay his family $150,000 in restitution

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Beneficial rains will slow California fires but only temporarily, experts say
A new storm system will arrive on the West Coast this weekend, bringing beneficial rain to northern and central California. Some experts believe the storm could bring enough rain to the region to slow the ongoing fire season. Against the odds, an early and substantial rain event appears likely for...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
ATLANTA — Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery — a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations
The remnants of a typhoon have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Saturday declared a disaster for impacted communities as heavy rains lashed the coast, filling roadways with water and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum
The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina
The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
Comments / 0