ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Judge orders an Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist to pay his family $150,000 in restitution

By Lucy Kafanov, Chuck Johnston, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum

The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Polk County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, IA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina

The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy