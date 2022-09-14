Read full article on original website
Lebo shocks Madison in area game of the week
MADISON — Don’t always believe what you read in football game previews. That advice held true in Madison tonight. After a bull sale announcement over the PA, the Madison Bulldogs sprinted through a makeshift fan tunnel and onto the freshly mowed field, ready to do battle. Distorted sounds of a rock-country hybrid tune filled the air. The Bulldog players interlocked arms on the sideline and rocked side-to-side while the coin toss was performed. Lebo High School received, and Madison’s homecoming game was in play on a pleasant late-summer Kansas evening.
Emporia State ready to face Missouri Western’s top-ranked rushing offense
The Emporia State football team is hoping to bounce back from a 21-13 loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. But their next opponent will be no easy task.
Emporia football shows signs of life, but falls to Salina Central
The Emporia High School football team fell big to Salina Central in Salina on Friday night, 56-24. But the Spartans do deserve some credit for showing signs of life after being shut out a week ago. You could tell things were different on the offensive side of the ball from...
Emporia cross country, gymnastics compete on Saturday
The Emporia High School cross country and gymnastics teams were in action on Saturday. The cross country team competed at the Baldwin Invitational in Baldwin City on Saturday. The boys placed eighth and the girls 11th.
Northern Heights boys xc
Northern Heights High School hosted the Karr Classic cross-county invite on Thursday. A numb…
Week 3 area football preview
Week three of the football season features home contests for all area schools, except for Lebo High School, which travels a short distance to Madison for a local matchup. Tonight offers another opportunity for four programs to register their first win of the season. And for two teams to continue their winning streaks.
Week 3 area school football roundup
On a perfect evening for football, one area team picked up its first win, another extended its win streak to three, while two remained winless.
Emporia boys soccer shuts out Valley Center
The Emporia High School boys soccer team topped Valley Center, 2-0, at Emporia High School on Thursday night. “I thought we played really well tonight,” head coach Victory Ibarra said. “I think we improved to where we finally had kind of a complete game. We had a shutout and our defense played well. I was very proud of our effort and level of intensity and played a good style of football.”
Area schools cross country roundup
Northern Heights High School hosted the Karr Classic cross-county invite on Thursday. A number of area schools participated in the meet at The Orchard in Allen. Northern Heights Cooper Hamlin placed fifth in the varsity boys 5K race, running 18:32. He was followed by teammates Rees Spade, 20:23 (19th), Nathan Hansen, 20:57 (30th), Grady Tiffany, 21:13 (34th), Logan Schlimme, 22:36 (46th) and Max Olson, 23:11 (49th). In the varsity girls 5K race, LadyCat runner Teagan Hines finished 12th in 23:42. Following her were Laura Cathcart, 23:50 (13th), Taylor Pringle, 29:22 (35th) and Bethany DeDonder, 32:18 (42nd).
Ben D. Sigel
2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. Emporia, to Eric and Diana (Fisher) canning vegetables from his own garden. Deb of Wichita; brothers, Jake Sigel and wife Christi of Marion,. Joe Sigel of Cottonwood Falls; nieces and nephews, Israel Taylor of. Wichita, Lindsey Sigel of Emporia, Macy Sigel, Natalie Sigel, both...
Multiple faculty cut at Emporia State as terminations continue
Terminations are underway at Emporia State University. The Gazette confirmed Thursday evening that faculty members had been let go in multiple departments across the university. At the Kansas Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, ESU President Ken Hush told KBOR that programs the university would focus on — or that were...
Saturday showers possible again
This weekend may be a lot like last weekend in the Emporia area: wet on Saturday, sunny on Sunday. The National Weather Service advised Friday that parts of Chase and Lyon Counties are in a level one “marginal” zone for severe storms Saturday. The boundary line is slightly northwest of Emporia.
Christa Jean Pike
24, 1932 in Memphis, Texas. 24, 1951 in Wellington, KS. They were married until. his death on May 30, 2018. Together they had two children, a son, William E. (Billie) and a daughter, Vickie Dodson (Steve). They. have six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A celebration...
Curtis Wayne McCreary
They named Curtis Wayne McCreary. prior to his passing he started to have some severe health. issues. The Lord came to take him home on the morning of. August 29, 2022 while he was in Stormont Vail Hospital in. Topeka, KS from heart failure. Curtis grew up doing all of...
What happened in the locker room: Parents come forward with details on alleged football hazing
Editor’s note: After Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education where no information was revealed, parents came forward to The Emporia Gazette to share information about an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team. While this information has not been validated, we are sharing in the hopes of shedding more light on this incident.
ESU faculty and program cuts expected this week, former Faculty Senate president said Hush “misled” KBOR
The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved Emporia State University’s “workforce management” framework yesterday. Here’s what you need to know. The framework will allow ESU to make sweeping cuts to both programs and faculty, including faculty with tenure. ESU President Ken Hush said the move is necessary to deal with low enrollment and budget deficits, and will “transform ESU in the best interest of our students.”
Marshall announces mobile office hours
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., will hold mobile office hours from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Trusler Business Center at the Emporia Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to meet with a staff member from Marshall’s office to discuss any issues with federal agencies, federal programs or to inquire about federal resources.
