MADISON — Don’t always believe what you read in football game previews. That advice held true in Madison tonight. After a bull sale announcement over the PA, the Madison Bulldogs sprinted through a makeshift fan tunnel and onto the freshly mowed field, ready to do battle. Distorted sounds of a rock-country hybrid tune filled the air. The Bulldog players interlocked arms on the sideline and rocked side-to-side while the coin toss was performed. Lebo High School received, and Madison’s homecoming game was in play on a pleasant late-summer Kansas evening.

MADISON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO