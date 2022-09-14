ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

How on earth is Tom Brady going to make it through the rest of this season?

Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Best bets for Patriots-Steelers Week 2 matchup

It's only Week 2, but is Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers still a "must-win" for the New England Patriots?. The Pats are coming off a discouraging 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season opener. Although the offense was able to move the ball down the field, turnovers and poor protection for quarterback Mac Jones proved to be the difference-maker.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore, telling the offensive coordinator 'we've got to be a little bit smarter'... as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas

Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas following Dak Prescott's thumb injury, as head coach Mike McCarthy called out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. The Cowboys are 0-1 following a deflating 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPN, the offense was not exactly setting the world on fire before Prescott exited the game in the fourth quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Patriots make Mac Jones decision before Steelers game

The New England Patriots feel that second-year quarterback Mac Jones is healed from the illness that kept him from practicing earlier this week. The organization removed Jones from the injury report on Friday, which means he will be full-go in a crucial AFC matchup against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Sports Nation

Before Watching Sunday’s Game, It’s Important to Remember that Baker Mayfield has Talked Trash about the Giants Fan Base

Baker Mayfield has never been one to shy away from talking. In fact, it’s part of the reason why so many people love him. He’s competitive, and he is not afraid to speak his mind. Whether it is sticking the Oklahoma flag in the ground at Ohio State, grabbing his crotch and cursing out Kansas, or getting in Hue Jackson’s face after he was fired by the Browns. Baker Mayfield is who he is. That’s all well and good until it is done to you. Well, on multiple occasions, Baker has taken some shots at the New York Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
