ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Sign Former Concordia St. Paul Star Chris Garrett to Practice Squad

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It8dI_0hvcxqws00

Garrett, an outside linebacker drafted by the Rams last year, fills Janarius Robinson's spot.

The Vikings have signed outside linebacker Chris Garrett to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

They had a spot open on the 16-man unit after OLB Janarius Robinson was signed to the Eagles' active roster on Tuesday.

Garrett, 24, is a Milwaukee native who starred at Division II Concordia University in St. Paul, so he's familiar with the Twin Cities. Last year, he became just the second player ever drafted out of Concordia when the Rams took him with one of the final picks (No. 252 overall) in the seventh round. There's obviously a little bit of familiarity there, as Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, and quarterbacks coach Chris O'Hara were all on the Rams' coaching staff last season.

You have to be pretty dominant to get drafted out of a small school like Concordia, and Garrett fits that bill. He finished his three-year career with 36.5 sacks, 48.5 total tackles for loss, and 15 forced fumbles (which is the all-time DII record) in just 28 games.

Garrett is listed at 6'4", 245 pounds. He runs a 4.8 40 with a great 10-yard split, which is the one athletic testing number the Vikings' new regime seems to look for above all others. He has good agility scores, as well.

Garrett shined in the preseason for the Rams in both 2021 and 2022, but he was waived in final roster cuts this year. After working out for several teams, he has found his new NFL home.

The Vikings have five outside linebackers on the active roster: Za'Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, and undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain, who was inactive in Week 1. Garrett essentially replaces Robinson as being sixth on the depth chart at that position.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eye on the Enemy: Can the Eagles stop the Vikings?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings have a long and tumultuous history as NFC rivals. The two teams have met four times in the playoffs, but have faced off 29 total times. Some of the Eagles’ biggest historical victories have come against the Vikings as well. The playoff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Saint Paul, MN
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Twin Cities
Yardbarker

Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly

Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Watch Minnesota vs. Colorado: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
BOULDER, CO
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
571
Followers
905
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy