Knoxville, TN

Breaking: Tennessee-Florida Sold Out

By Jack Foster
 3 days ago

Tennessee's upcoming SEC opener against the Florida Gators is officially sold out, Tennessee announced Wednesday evening.

The 15th-ranked Vols will take on SEC East rival Florida next Saturday, as the Akron game is up next on UT's schedule.

If the Big Orange defeat Akron, which is almost a guarantee, Tennessee will start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Hendon Hooker's production has been a significant reason for Tennessee's fast start, as the senior has accounted for 546 passing yards and and six total touchdowns. Hooker has received great production out of his trio of wide receivers, as well, with Bru McCoy, jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman all off to fast starts in 2022. Tillman currently is second in the SEC in receiving yards behind South Carolina's Antwane Wells Jr.

The Vols currently sit at 2-0 after knocking off the reigning ACC Champions Pitt in their own house on Saturday, coming out on top in a 34-27 overtime thriller. The Vols blew out Ball State 59-10 in Week one.

The fact that Tennessee-Florida is sold out should come as no surprise. The Vols currently have loads of momentum after beating Pitt. And with a rival such as Florida coming to Knoxville, next Saturday serves as the perfect storm for Tennessee fans, who are anxious for a UT win over the Gators, something that has only happened once in the past 17 seasons.

In addition, the sellout was inevitable given the fact that the student ticket system, Big Orange Tix, crashed Wednesday morning as soon as tickets became available to UT students.

The short amount of time it took Tennessee-Florida to be sold out is a pre-curser to how rocking the environment will be in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, especially with rumors and hints from the Tennessee Athletic Department that they bring back the 'Checker Neyland' movement for 2022.

Neyland was checkered and sold out in Tennessee's home loss to Ole Miss last year.

There is a chance the Florida game will be the second consecutive sold out game in Neyland Stadium, as Danny White tweeted the Akron game was within 1,000 tickets of reaching the mark.

The Vols and Gators will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville next Saturday for what is the CBS Game of the Week.

